Manila and Cebu bag first Michelin stars

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2025 – Michelin proudly unveiled the first-ever restaurant selection for the Philippines with the launch of the MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2026, celebrated on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, within the prestigious Newport World Resorts.

The 2026 edition marks a historic milestone, spotlighting the Philippines' vibrant gastronomic identity and elevating its place on the global culinary map. The selection includes a total of 108 establishments, with Manila and Environs represented by 90 restaurants, and Cebu by 18, reflecting both metropolitan sophistication and regional soul.



"We are honored to present the first edition of the MICHELIN Guide in the Philippines," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. "This selection pays tribute to a new generation of Filipino chefs, and international chefs who have embraced the Philippines, drawing inspiration from local heritage, bold flavors, and heartfelt hospitality. Whether it's fine dining or street-side eateries, our inspectors were truly impressed by the culinary authenticity and creativity found across the country."



In this inaugural selection, 9 restaurants are awarded MICHELIN Stars:



1 restaurant achieves the rare distinction of Two MICHELIN Stars with its debut, recognizing its excellent cooking that's worth a detour!



Helm (Manila): A modern restaurant fusing the chef's British-Filipino heritage with Spanish techniques, known for creative precision.



8 restaurants receive One MICHELIN:

Asador Alfonso – Spanish-inspired dishes with rustic elegance.

Celera – Contemporary Asian fusion with global flair.

Gallery by Chele – Celebrated for its sustainability ethos.

Hapag – Elevating local ingredients with a refined hand.

Inatô – Intimate counter dining with sculptural detail.

Kasa Palma – Wood-fired global flavors with French technique.

Linamnam – 10-seat fine dining inside a former childhood bedroom.

Toyo Eatery – Modern Filipino rooted in everyday soul.

These restaurants represent a variety of culinary styles, from refined interpretations of traditional Filipino fare to boundary-pushing fusion menus — all guided by precision, consistency, and a deep respect for ingredients.



The Green Star Community: Showcasing Dedication to Mindful Gastronomy



The MICHELIN Green Star editorially highlights restaurants that, among the MICHELIN Guide selection, have inspired and impressed Inspectors with their committed vision for the future of gastronomy.



This year, Gallery By Chele has newly captured the Inspectors' attention for their inspiring visions.



Bib Gourmand: Quality at Great Value



The Bib Gourmand selection features 25 restaurants — 19 in Manila and Environs and 6 in Cebu — applauded for offering good food at moderate prices.



Highlights Include:

Bolero – Spanish-Mediterranean fare built for sharing.

Cabel – Pan-Philippine dishes with a southern tilt.

Lampara – French-Filipino plates in a relaxed setting.

COCHI – Located on a corner of BGC, this restaurant brings typical Filipino flavours into a modern setting.

Pilya's Kitchen – Signature ribbon noodles at a food market counter.

The Underbelly – Bold Japanese-inspired ramen by a young chef.

In Cebu

The Pig & Palm – Pork-led small plates in a stylish space.

Esmen – 60-year-old eatery known for traditional linarang .

. Abaseria Deli & Café – From export office to comfort food hotspot.

MICHELIN Guide Special Awards



Three special awards honor individuals behind the scenes:

Young Chef Award: Chef Don Patrick Baldosano (Linamnam), for reinventing Filipino cuisine with techniques like fermentation and aging.

(Linamnam), for reinventing Filipino cuisine with techniques like fermentation and aging. Service Award: Mrs. Erin Recto (Hapag), who balances her role as Sommelier and Operations Director with heartfelt hospitality.

(Hapag), who balances her role as Sommelier and Operations Director with heartfelt hospitality. Exceptional Cocktail Award: Mr. Benjamin Leal (Uma Nota), recognized for culturally rich, inventive drinks blending Japanese, Brazilian, and Southeast Asian inspirations.



MICHELIN Selected Restaurants



Beyond the MICHELIN Star and Bib, 74 establishments (62 in Manila & Environs, 12 in Cebu) are named MICHELIN Selected for quality, consistency, and character — showcasing everything from local flavors to global influences.



"The enthusiasm and dedication we've witnessed from chefs and restaurateurs here is truly inspiring," added Mr. Poullennec. "We look forward to continuing our exploration and sharing the Philippines' culinary stories with the world."

