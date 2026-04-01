Tim Ho Wan earns 17th consecutive Michelin recognition

Carrying forward a legacy of excellence. Tim Ho Wan’s culinary team upholds the brand’s signature Cantonese craftsmanship, sustaining the consistency and quality behind its 17 consecutive years of Michelin recognition— its most recent earned under the Jollibee Group.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 -Tim Ho Wan, the dim sum brand hailing from Hong Kong under the Jollibee Group, continues to be recognized in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau, with its Sham Shui Po store receiving the Bib Gourmand distinction in the 2026 edition. The Bib Gourmand distinction is awarded to restaurants that offer high-quality food at excellent value for money, reinforcing Tim Ho Wan's long-standing positioning.The recognition marks the 17th consecutive year the same store has been included in the Michelin Guide—a milestone achieved during Tim Ho Wan's first full year under the Jollibee Group following its acquisition in January 2025. Over the past year, the brand has focused on strengthening systems, chef training, and food quality, reinforcing the consistency that has long defined Tim Ho Wan in its home market."Tim Ho Wan's recognition in the Michelin Guide is a reflection of the care and discipline behind the brand," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group Global President and CEO. "At the Jollibee Group, we are committed to growing brands like this in a way that stays true to their roots while allowing more people around the world to experience what makes them special."Founded in Hong Kong in 2009 by chefs Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung, Tim Ho Wan quickly rose to prominence after earning a Michelin star within its first year. Its Sham Shui Po branch, opened in 2010, has since remained a consistent presence in the Michelin Guide, underscoring the brand's enduring culinary standards.Scaling a Heritage Brand Through Operational DisciplineUnder the Jollibee Group, Tim Ho Wan has strengthened its operating model to support consistent execution and long-term growth across markets.Ongoing investments in kitchen systems, chef training, menu development, and store operations have enhanced consistency across locations while preserving the craftsmanship rooted in its Hong Kong origins. The continued recognition in Hong Kong reinforces the market's role as the brand's culinary and operational benchmark."These capabilities allow us to stay true to what makes Tim Ho Wan special, while ensuring we can deliver that same experience consistently as we grow," said Sheng Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Tim Ho Wan."This recognition reflects the discipline of our teams in delivering consistent quality day in and day out. We remain focused on elevating our craft through rigorous training, responsible sourcing, and thoughtful service so that high-quality meals remain welcoming to guests around the world," Lee added.A Distinct Concept for Global ExpansionTim Ho Wan's combination of quality and value positions it as a distinctive concept in the global restaurant landscape.Supported by strengthened systems and operating discipline, the brand offers a compelling platform for growth across international markets—anchored on consistency in its home market and enabled by replicable operating standards.A Global Brand Rooted in Hong KongFrom a 20-seat dim sum shop in Hong Kong to a globally recognized brand, Tim Ho Wan continues to demonstrate how culinary heritage and operational discipline can come together to create a strong and scalable business.The latest Bib Gourmand recognition reinforces Tim Ho Wan's position as a globally relevant dim sum brand—rooted in Hong Kong and supported by the Jollibee Group's platform for sustained and disciplined growth.Disciplined Growth Backed by the Jollibee GroupThe continued recognition also reflects the Jollibee Group's approach to scaling heritage brands through operational excellence and long-term stewardship."Tim Ho Wan's sustained recognition reflects the strength of its heritage and the discipline behind its execution," said Richard Shin, CEO of JFC International and Global Chief Financial and Risk Officer of the Jollibee Group. "At the Jollibee Group, we focus on strengthening the systems and platforms that allow brands like Tim Ho Wan to grow while preserving the authenticity and craftsmanship that made them successful."System-wide sales (SWS) expanded significantly from Php1.3 billion in 2024 to Php8.1 billion in 2025, highlighting the brand's accelerating scale and growing contribution to the Group's global operations.In its home market, Tim Ho Wan has strengthened its core Hong Kong footprint, doubling its store network to 10 locations within approximately one year. Recent store openings have delivered attractive payback periods (circa 1.5 years) and profitability, reinforcing confidence in the brand's unit economics and disciplined growth approach.Growth has been broad-based across both company-operated and franchise markets. Sales performance strengthened across markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and China, while franchise markets, including the Philippines, Vietnam, and Japan, continue to build momentum, further validating the brand's strong international resonance and scalability.The brand also reached an important milestone in its global expansion with the opening of its first company-operated North America store in Irvine, California, marking a significant step in establishing a direct presence in one of the world's largest consumer markets. This re-entry into North America reflects the transportability of the brand's operating model and positions Tim How Wan for a new phase of long-term growth and further global brand development.

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