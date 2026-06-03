Allure of summer at InterContinental Phu Quoc

InterContinental Phu Quoc offers an allure of summer with impressive and vibrant island activities to gently release body and mind into the softer rhythm of island life

In Phu Quoc, summer begins as a feeling before it becomes a season. It lingers in the lengthening light, in the salt carried on the breeze, in the quiet of morning before the island fully wakes. Between the gardens and the shoreline, a dragonfly slips into view, as if hinting at the slower, softer days soon to come.

At InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort, that early hint of summer reveals itself in a distinct sense of ease. The resort opens naturally towards the sea, allowing the breeze to move through airy corridors and broad verandas that frame the horizon. Every detail seems composed not to impress at first glance, but to gently release body and mind into the softer rhythm of island life.

And perhaps that is why thinking about summer here is also thinking about people: children running towards the shore, adults resting in the shade, couples sharing quiet moments beneath a honeyed sky, and those who come to the sea to move silently through days that ask for healing. Summer brings every emotion into sharper focus: joy, nostalgia, and the longing to feel fully alive.

Each guest arrives with a different story, yet often in search of something deeply familiar: the feeling of being understood, of being loved, of being seen. That is why so much of what lingers here is shaped not only by the sea and the breeze, but by experiences composed with quiet intention. Dining is among the most memorable of these, unfolding through the philosophy of the five elements. Each venue carries its own mood and tempo, guiding the day from morning light into evening with a gentle sense of progression.

InterContinental Phu Quoc offers an oasis by the sea for guests to leave room for laughter and longing, for romance and reunion, for solitude and healing

The day begins with Earth at Sora & Umi, where a grounding spirit quietly sets the tone. Morning light settles across the table, fresh ingredients are handled with care, and breakfast feels less like routine than a graceful opening to the day. By noon, the rhythm loosens into Water at Sea Shack, where barefoot lunches unfold beside the shoreline, charcoal-grilled seafood perfumes the air, and chilled cocktails sit within easy reach of the waves.

As the afternoon stretches, Ombra reflects the gentle spirit of Wood through bamboo textures, poolside ease, and the bright charm of Italian cuisine. Then, as the sky begins its slow transformation, the day rises into Metal at INK 360. Glass catches the last glow of the horizon, each cocktail holding a fleeting trace of sunset, and summer feels momentarily suspended in light. When night settles, Fire takes its place at LAVA, where open flames, volcanic inspiration, and the island’s finest ingredients come together in dishes of depth, precision, and quiet drama.

Yet, the story of summer here extends far beyond the table. It moves lightly through the resort on dragonfly wings, unfolding in moments shared across generations.

For children, summer begins with bright anticipation at Planet Trekkers and the Kids Camp, where craft sessions, games, and Kids Can Cook create a world of confidence, curiosity, and delight. In the conical hat painting session, each brushstroke transforms an iconic Vietnamese symbol into a personal keepsake, touched by colour, innocence, and holiday joy.

For adults, summer offers something equally precious: a pause. A slow walk along the beach before the day fully begins. A quiet hour beside the water. A morning with nowhere urgent to be. Even the botanical walk becomes part of this gentler rhythm, inviting guests to move beneath shaded canopies and through the resort’s lush gardens at an unhurried pace.

And for those seeking a deeper sense of rest, HARNN Heritage Spa opens as a sanctuary of bamboo, water, and stillness. Its treatment pavilions rest above the lagoon, while open spaces and bamboo louvres soften the boundary between indoors and out, allowing the world to quieten almost instantly. Here, centuries of Eastern wisdom, traditional Asian medicine, and naturopathy come together in rituals designed to restore balance between body and mind. What lingers is not a spectacle, but something far rarer: a lasting sense of calm.

This is the allure of summer at InterContinental Phu Quoc. It leaves room for laughter and longing, for romance and reunion, for solitude and healing. Like the dragonfly drifting across gardens and shorelines, the season moves through many moods: playful, reflective, intimate, and serene. As June brings summer into its full rhythm, the “Family Getaway” package extends a gentle invitation for families to return to the warmth of the tropical shore, where the island tells its story of the new season in its own unhurried way.