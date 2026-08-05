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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TNGlobal acquires Jumpstart Media in Hong Kong

August 05, 2026 | 15:34
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TNGlobal, formerly TechNode Global, acquired Jumpstart Media, publisher of Hong Kong's Jumpstart Magazine, strengthening its position as a technology and startup media platform bridging Hong Kong to Asia's innovation ecosystem.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNGlobal (formerly TechNode Global), one of Asia's leading technology and startup media platforms, today announced the acquisition of Jumpstart Media, publisher of Hong Kong's renowned Jumpstart Magazine.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in TNGlobal's mission to build Asia's most connected innovation media platform. By combining Jumpstart's deep roots in Hong Kong SAR with TNGlobal and TechNode's extensive network across Greater China, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, and global innovation hubs, the combined organization will strengthen Hong Kong's role as a gateway connecting Asia's technology ecosystem with the world.

The partnership brings together two trusted media brands with a shared commitment to serving entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, policymakers, and innovation leaders. Together, they will expand cross-border collaboration, elevate startup stories, and create more opportunities for companies to scale across Asia and beyond.

Deepening Commitment to Hong Kong

For more than a decade, Jumpstart Media has been one of Hong Kong's most influential voices covering entrepreneurship, startups, venture capital, and innovation. Through its editorial leadership, events, awards, and community initiatives, Jumpstart has built trusted relationships across Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem—including founders, investors, universities, corporations, incubators, accelerators, and government agencies.

Following the acquisition, Jumpstart will continue operating under its established brand and editorial identity, while expanding its reach and capabilities through TNGlobal and TechNode's regional and global network. The company will work even more closely with local ecosystem stakeholders to support Hong Kong's ambition to become one of the world's leading innovation and technology hubs.

By combining Jumpstart's deep local relationships with TNGlobal's regional presence and TechNode's extensive resources, the new platform will provide Hong Kong startups, scaleups, investors, and innovators with greater access to international markets, capital, partners, customers, and talent.

Connecting Hong Kong to Asia and the World

The acquisition creates a powerful bridge between Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem and the broader Asian and global technology landscape.

Together, TNGlobal, TechNode, and Jumpstart will offer:

  • Global Visibility: Bringing Hong Kong SAR's startup and innovation stories to audiences across Greater China, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Europe, North America, and beyond.
  • Regional Market Intelligence: Delivering comprehensive coverage and insights into emerging technologies, venture capital, and startup ecosystems across Asia.
  • Cross-border Opportunities: Connecting startups with investors, corporate partners, accelerators, government initiatives, and international innovation programs.
  • A Stronger Innovation Community: Expanding collaboration through media, events, research, networking, and strategic partnerships that connect entrepreneurs across borders.

Leveraging the combined strengths of TechNode Group—including its media platforms, research capabilities, international conferences, innovation programs, and extensive global network—the organization aims to become the preferred gateway for companies looking to expand across Asia while helping international innovators better engage with the region.

Leadership Perspectives

"Hong Kong has long been one of Asia's most important international financial and innovation centers," said Dr. Gang Lu, Founder and CEO of TechNode Group. "Jumpstart has earned tremendous respect by serving Hong Kong's entrepreneurial community for more than a decade. Our vision is not simply to grow our presence in Hong Kong, but to invest in its innovation ecosystem for the long term. Jumpstart will continue working closely with founders, investors, universities, corporations, and government partners while leveraging the broader resources and international network of TNGlobal and TechNode, especially in AI and hard technology. Together, we will build a stronger bridge connecting Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem with Greater China, Asia, and the global technology community."

"Since its founding, Jumpstart has been committed to championing entrepreneurship and innovation in Hong Kong while building meaningful connections across Asia," said James Kwan, Executive Chairman of Jumpstart Media. "Joining TNGlobal represents an exciting new chapter. We will continue serving our local community with the same commitment and independence while significantly expanding the opportunities available to our readers, partners, and stakeholders through TNGlobal and TechNode's regional reach and global resources. Together, we are creating a platform that will help Hong Kong's innovators engage more deeply with Asia and the world."

By PR Newswire

TNGlobal

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TNGlobal Technology ecosystem Asia Startup media platform

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