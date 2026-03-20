Galaxy Macau properties earn MICHELIN Guide recognition

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have once again reinforced their position as key drivers of Macau's gastronomic excellence with a collective Five MICHELIN stars in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2026. In the 18th edition of the authoritative dining guide and the centenary of the star-rating system – Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel crystalise Galaxy Macau's leading position at the forefront of the city's dining scene. The results affirm the Group's long‑standing commitment to elevating the region's culinary landscape and cultivating talent, innovation, and consistency across its dining portfolio.

Now in its second year of operation, Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa retains its MICHELIN Star, while 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA and Lai Heen continue their one‑star standing. Over on the Macau Peninsula, Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel maintains its unrivalled Two‑Star recognition for the tenth consecutive year.

Culinary Excellence Led by Visionary Chefs

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, the first international outpost of three‑star sushi master Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, continues to distinguish itself through its meticulous Edomae craftsmanship. Seasonal ingredients sourced directly from Japan ensure the restaurant delivers an experience defined by purity, precision, and the chef's well‑established and tightly-held relationships with artisanal producers.



At 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio showcases Italian cuisine rooted in tradition yet shaped by contemporary technique. Highlighting an unyielding commitment to ingredient‑driven cooking and refined execution, he builds on the culinary legacy of the legendary Chef Umberto Bombana, whose pursuit of "tradition, quality, and consistency" has defined the restaurant's ethos.



Scaling on the 51st floor of The Ritz‑Carlton, Macau, Lai Heen maintains its MICHELIN Star for the tenth year. Under Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon Sing, the restaurant demonstrates mastery of Cantonese culinary arts through thoughtful sourcing and a disciplined, technique‑forward approach.



Feng Wei Ju, guided by Chef Chan Chek Keong, continues to define Hunan and Sichuan dining in Macau. Its tenth standout consecutive Two‑Star accolade reflects a menu that balances regional authenticity with elevated refinement—where bold, aromatic profiles are executed with exceptional skill.

Special Menus Celebrating The 2026 MICHELIN Accolades

To commemorate the MICHELIN Guide distinctions, Galaxy Macau will present a curated series of limited‑time dining experiences:

Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa will host exclusive sake‑pairing dinners on March 20–21, featuring seasonal ingredients paired with Sake Hundred and guided by Sommelier Ivan Au Yang, one of only 604 Sakasho sake master sommeliers worldwide.

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA introduces an "Award‑winning Indulgent Lunch" featuring classic Sardinian flavours, available from Thursday to Sunday.

Lai Heen launches the commemorative "Splendid Stars Menu," presenting signature creations such as Crispy Foie Gras Mousse Fritter and Stir‑fried Lobster with Himematsutake and Caviar.

Feng Wei Ju unveils a celebratory Degustation Menu showcasing ingredients such as beef loin and sea cucumber, exemplified by its signature Stewed Minced Chicken and Egg White with Matsutake in Bouillon—a hallmark of its culinary craftsmanship.

Committed to Advancing Macau's Gastronomy Landscape

In a year marked by renewed MICHELIN acclaim, Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel once again demonstrate how heritage‑driven craft and forward‑looking creativity can coexist at the highest level.



Both properties will continue to champion Macau's status as a global dining destination by investing in talent development, ingredient excellence, and guest‑centric gastronomic experiences. Their culinary teams remain committed to elevating standards and shaping new dining experiences that keep Macau firmly on the global gastronomic map.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com,www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com



and www.starworldmacau.com.