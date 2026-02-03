Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Qatar Airways Features Filipino Michelin Chef Menu

February 03, 2026 | 15:34
(0) user say
The airline collaborated with husband-and-wife culinary team Jordy and May Navarra to create exclusive business class dining showcasing Filipino-inspired cuisine.

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways is proud to announce its latest collaboration with renowned Filipino husband-and-wife duo, Chef Jordy and May Navarra, featuring an exclusive new Business Class menu for passengers travelling from Manila to Doha. Available from 2 February, the menu features a modern and refined take on well-loved Filipino dishes, and starting July 2026, the menu will also be available from Doha to Manila.

As the head chef and owner behind Manila's One-Star Michelin Restaurant, Toyo Eatery, Chef Jordy Navarra brings his passion and love for cooking to Qatar Airways, with a five-course experience that reimagines fine-dining in the skies.

The menu features an appetizer of seared chilled scallops, braised beef short ribs tiyula itum for main course, pansit noodle ensalada for a light option, purée of arroz caldo for breakfast porridge and a standout dessert of sans rival cake with philippine chocolate sorbet. Ingredients are carefully sourced from local suppliers, in accordance with sustainable practices and seasonality to highlight the best Filipino ingredients.

This collaboration marks another milestone in Qatar Airways' award-winning in-flight offerings and its ongoing legacy of extraordinary gourmet offerings. By investing in premium onboard experiences and joining with world-class chefs, Qatar Airways has earned a reputation as a global leader in aviation. The airline was named the 'World's Best Business Class' for the 11th time in 2024 and achieved the title of 'World's Best Airline' for a record-breaking 8th time in the same year. Synonymous with luxury and innovation, Qatar Airways also holds accolades for 'World's Best Business Class Lounge' and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'. Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, via one seamless connection through Hamad International Airport, the 'World's Best Airport', as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways x Chef Jordy and May Menu:

Manila – Doha Menu

Appetizer

  • Seared Chilled Scallop
    mustard leaf, shrimp buro, radish and salted egg

Main Course

  • Braised Beef Short Ribs Tiyula Itum
    charred coconut, eggplant and heirloom Tinawon rice

Dessert

  • Sans Rival Cake
    Philippine chocolate sorbet

Light Option

  • Pansit Noodle Ensalada
    chayote and pomelo

Breakfast Porridge

  • Puree of Arroz Caldo
    chicken, anchovy and egg

For further information, visit www.qatarairways.com

By PR Newswire

Qatar Airways

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
qatar airways Michelin Filipino Michelin Chef Menu

Related Contents

Thailand gains 10 new Michelin stars including second three-star restaurant

Thailand gains 10 new Michelin stars including second three-star restaurant

Manila and Cebu bag first Michelin stars

Manila and Cebu bag first Michelin stars

Hong Kong Wine Dine fuses MICE with Michelin business or belly first

Hong Kong Wine Dine fuses MICE with Michelin business or belly first

Michelin Beyond Performance 2025 Asks Tyres or Data Hubs

Michelin Beyond Performance 2025 Asks Tyres or Data Hubs

Michelin Leases Kilometres, Not Tyres, in New Sustainable Mobility Play

Michelin Leases Kilometres, Not Tyres, in New Sustainable Mobility Play

Malaysia MICHELIN Key 2025: Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi Hotels Join Global Elite

Malaysia MICHELIN Key 2025: Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi Hotels Join Global Elite

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020