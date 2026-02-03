Qatar Airways Features Filipino Michelin Chef Menu

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways is proud to announce its latest collaboration with renowned Filipino husband-and-wife duo, Chef Jordy and May Navarra, featuring an exclusive new Business Class menu for passengers travelling from Manila to Doha. Available from 2 February, the menu features a modern and refined take on well-loved Filipino dishes, and starting July 2026, the menu will also be available from Doha to Manila.

As the head chef and owner behind Manila's One-Star Michelin Restaurant, Toyo Eatery, Chef Jordy Navarra brings his passion and love for cooking to Qatar Airways, with a five-course experience that reimagines fine-dining in the skies.

The menu features an appetizer of seared chilled scallops, braised beef short ribs tiyula itum for main course, pansit noodle ensalada for a light option, purée of arroz caldo for breakfast porridge and a standout dessert of sans rival cake with philippine chocolate sorbet. Ingredients are carefully sourced from local suppliers, in accordance with sustainable practices and seasonality to highlight the best Filipino ingredients.

This collaboration marks another milestone in Qatar Airways' award-winning in-flight offerings and its ongoing legacy of extraordinary gourmet offerings. By investing in premium onboard experiences and joining with world-class chefs, Qatar Airways has earned a reputation as a global leader in aviation. The airline was named the 'World's Best Business Class' for the 11th time in 2024 and achieved the title of 'World's Best Airline' for a record-breaking 8th time in the same year. Synonymous with luxury and innovation, Qatar Airways also holds accolades for 'World's Best Business Class Lounge' and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'. Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, via one seamless connection through Hamad International Airport, the 'World's Best Airport', as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways x Chef Jordy and May Menu:

Manila – Doha Menu

Appetizer

Seared Chilled Scallop

mustard leaf, shrimp buro, radish and salted egg

Main Course

Braised Beef Short Ribs Tiyula Itum

charred coconut, eggplant and heirloom Tinawon rice

Dessert

Sans Rival Cake

Philippine chocolate sorbet

Light Option

Pansit Noodle Ensalada

chayote and pomelo

Breakfast Porridge

Puree of Arroz Caldo

chicken, anchovy and egg

