Melco restaurants earn top MICHELIN Guide honors

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment has once again solidified its position as a global leader in fine dining, leading Macau in MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2026 with eight MICHELIN Stars across five of its restaurants located in City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau. City of Dreams proudly stands as Macau's premier gastronomic destination, holding six MICHELIN Stars, the most of any integrated resort in the city.

Jade Dragon at City of Dreams - Three MICHELIN Stars

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Three Stars (2019-2026)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Three Diamonds (2020-2025)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2014-2026)

Trip.com Gourmet's Black Diamond award (2021-2023, 2026), Diamond award (2024-2025)

Harper's BAZAAR HK's Restaurant of the Year (2026), BAZAAR Taste Elite Macao (2024-2026)

Tatler Best Awards Asia Pacific's Best 100 Restaurants (2024-2025)

Tatler Best Awards Hong Kong & Macau's Restaurant of the Year Macau (2025), Best 20 Restaurants Macau (2025)

Tatler Dining Guide's Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)

South China Morning Post's 100 Top Tables (2014-2025)

TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards' Chinese Restaurant of the Year (2025), Cantonese Restaurant of the Year (2024)

TimeOut Beijing Food & Bar Awards' Cantonese Restaurant of the Year (2025)

China Feast Restaurants Awards' Annual Influential Restaurants (2025)

La Liste's Top 1,000 World's Best Restaurants (2025)

Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence (2014-2025)

World Culinary Awards' Asia's Best Hotel Restaurant (2025), Macao's Best Hotel Restaurant (2022-2025)

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia's Macau Tastemakers List (2024-2025)

Three Stars in Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide (2024-2025)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Two Stars (2019-2026)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2024-2025)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2020-2026)

Trip.com Gourmet's Diamond award (2022-2026)

Harper's BAZAAR HK's BAZAAR Taste Elite Macao (2026)

Tatler Best Awards Asia Pacific's Best 100 Restaurants (2025)

Tatler Best Awards Hong Kong & Macau's Best Service (2025), Best 20 Restaurants Macau (2025)

Tatler Dining Guide's Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)

South China Morning Post's 100 Top Tables (2020-2025)

TimeOut Beijing Food & Bar Awards' French Restaurant of the Year (2025)

La Liste's Top 1,000 World's Best Restaurants (2025)

Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence (2019-2025)

TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards' French Restaurant of the Year (2024)

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia's Macau Tastemakers List (2024)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2017-2026)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2019-2026)

Trip.com Gourmet's Platinum award (2021-2026)

LIV Hospitality Design Awards' Winner in Interior Design Asia (2026)

Tatler Best Awards Hong Kong & Macau's Best 20 Restaurants Macau (2025)

Tatler Dining Guide's Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)

South China Morning Post's 100 Top Tables (2017-2025)

TimeOut Beijing Food & Bar Awards' Cantonese Restaurant of the Year (2025)

China Feast Restaurants Awards' Best Chinese Restaurants (2025)

La Liste's Top 1,000 World's Best Restaurants (2025)

Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence (2016-2025)

TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards' Chinese Restaurant of the Year (2025)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2017-2026)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2020-2026)

South China Morning Post's 100 Top Tables (2023-2025)

China Feast Restaurants Awards' Best Traditional Cuisine Restaurants (2025)

La Liste's Top 1,000 World's Best Restaurants (2025)

Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence (2015-2025)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2024-2026)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2024-2025)

Trip.com Gourmet's Diamond award (2024-26), Platinum award (2023)

Harper's BAZAAR HK's BAZAAR Taste Spotlight Macao (2026)

Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau's restaurant list (2025)

Unveiled today at the esteemed guide's 18edition ceremony, this year's results see City of Dreams' Cantonese fine dining restaurant Jade Dragon retain its notable Three MICHELIN Star status for the eighth consecutive year, and Alain Ducasse at Morpheus granted Two MICHELIN Stars for the eighth consecutive year. Additionally, Melco's signature Cantonese‑Chaozhou restaurant Pearl Dragon at Studio City and Cantonese restaurant Ying at Altira Macau, and Japanese restaurant Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams each proudly maintain their One MICHELIN Star honors. Innovative Chinese restaurant Yí at City of Dreams was also recommended by the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2026.Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, "It is truly a privilege to have our culinary teams recognized by thein this historic centenary year of the MICHELIN Star. Over the years, our team has consistently maintained its exceptionally high standards, demonstrating professionalism and a commitment to quality. These prestigious accolades are a result of the tireless efforts and close collaboration of our Colleagues; their commitment to excellence is the cornerstone that drives us forward."Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to supporting Macau's development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in consistently delivering world-class, innovative dining experiences. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our guests from around the world to savor the exceptional cuisine and culinary artistry we have to offer."At the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony whichtook place today in Macau, Melco properties' restaurants received the following honors:Three MICHELIN-Starred Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau, being the only Cantonese restaurant in Greater China awarded with both Three MICHELIN Stars and Three Black Pearl Diamonds. Recent honors and awards include:Awarded Two MICHELIN Stars, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines legendary French classics with a contemporary vision and sentimental approach to cooking. The restaurant located at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Recent honors and awards include:Studio City's MICHELIN-Starred Cantonese‑Chaozhou restaurant Pearl Dragon offers a refined taste of China complemented by sophisticated décor. Dedicated to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies. Recent honors and awards include:Awarded the coveted MICHELIN Star, Ying is Altira Macau's signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service. Recent honors and awards include:Bestowed the coveted MICHELIN Star, Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams offers authentic Edomae sushi across a beautiful, centuries old Hinoki wood sushi bar. The tranquil restaurant serves seasonal delicacies using only the finest ingredients, crafted by Japanese master chefs. Recent honors and awards include:https://www.melco-resorts.com

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