Dusit Celebrates Michelin Honours Across Operations

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2026 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is spotlighting a rare convergence of Michelin recognition across its hospitality ecosystem, spanning hotels, dining, and the chefs who have passed through institutions under Dusit Hospitality Education.



While individual Michelin distinctions across Dusit's portfolio have been announced previously, their collective significance has become increasingly clear. Together, they reflect a long-term, integrated approach to hospitality, one that links guest experience, culinary excellence, and education under a shared philosophy of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality.



In 2025, Dusit Thani Bangkok, Dusit Thani Kyoto, and Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu hotels were each awarded one Michelin Key from the Michelin Guide, recognising exceptional stays and affirming Dusit's focus on design integrity, refined service, and experiences shaped by local culture and character. In parallel, Dusit's culinary credentials have been strengthened through one Michelin Star awarded to Cannubi by Umberto Bombana at Dusit Thani Bangkok – the first Italian restaurant in Thailand to receive such distinction – reinforcing the group's position as a curator of world-class dining experiences.



Crucially, this recognition extends beyond hotels and restaurants to the people shaping them. Dusit Thani College, recognised as one of the leading institutions in Thailand and Asia in the field of hospitality and culinary education, has spent more than three decades providing a strong professional foundation for budding chefs who have gone on to build meaningful careers. Its alumni include respected chefs, restaurateurs, and competitors on international platforms such as MasterChef and Iron Chef, reflecting both technical excellence and creative confidence.



In the most recent Michelin Guide selections, this impact has been clearly demonstrated. AKKEE, owned by Chef Sittikorn 'Au' Chantop, an alumnus of the International Programme in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management, and GOAT Bangkok, owned by Chef Parkorn 'Tan' Kosiyabong, an alumnus of the International Programme in Kitchen and Restaurant Management, both received one Michelin Star for the second consecutive year. GOAT Bangkok also received a Michelin Green Star, recognising its leadership in sustainable practices.



Further reflecting the breadth of this talent pipeline, M-O-K, owned by Chef Sirorat 'Fay' Thowtho, and AGAVE, owned by Chef Nitinan 'New' Mangkala – both alumni of Kitchen and Restaurant Management and based in Ubon Ratchathani, northeast Thailand – were awarded the Bib Gourmand, celebrating quality, value, and regional culinary identity.



This momentum is echoed at Le Cordon Bleu Dusit – Culinary Arts School, Bangkok, a collaboration between Le Cordon Bleu and Dusitthat delivers internationally recognised professional training spanning Thai cuisine, classical French cuisine, bakery, pastry, and plant-based gastronomy. Its graduates continue to earn global recognition, including Chef Pichaya 'Pam' Soontornyanakij, named Asia's Best Female Chef 2024 and The World's Best Female Chef 2025, who once again received a Michelin Star for POTONG, which also ranked No. 13 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, and Chef John Chantarasak, who received one Michelin Star for his inventive interpretation of Thai flavours through a seasonal British lens at AngloThai in London.



"Taken collectively, the Michelin Guide recognitions across our hotels and dining, together with the achievements of chefs who have passed through our education ecosystem, reflect the strength of an approach built on care, craft, and continuity," said Chanin Donavanik, Group CEO, Dusit International. "They speak to our belief that Thai-inspired gracious hospitality extends beyond the guest experience – shaping standards, skills, and the foundations on which talent can continue to grow across the industry."



Alongside Dusit Thani College and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit – Culinary Arts School, Bangkok, Dusit's commitment to talent development is further reflected in The Food School Bangkok, an industry-aligned culinary school that broadens access to professionally relevant education. Bringing together three leading partners – ALMA – The School of Italian Culinary Arts, Tsuji Culinary Institute, and Dusit Thani College – it supports skills development and professional progression for experienced industry practitioners as well as entrepreneurs preparing to launch their own restaurants.



"At a time when the global hospitality sector is grappling with talent shortages and rising expectations, we are pleased to be able to contribute to strengthening the industry beyond our own operations," said Mr Donavanik. "Supported by Thailand's strong food culture, global connectivity, and a favourable environment for students and professionals alike, the institutions we operate help equip talent to succeed across a wide range of hospitality settings. We remain committed to supporting this collective effort in whatever ways we can, with the hope that it continues to be reflected in meaningful outcomes, including recognition on respected global platforms such as the Michelin Guide."

