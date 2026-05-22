Meliá and Tanzanite expand Ho Tram resort with new Indochine project

The Indochine at Meliá Ho Tram is marking a major expansion of Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort in southern Vietnam

Building on the resort’s growing international recognition, including its inclusion in the 2026 Travel+Leisure Top 500 list, the expansion is expected to strengthen Ho Tram’s positioning as one of Vietnam’s leading upscale coastal destinations.

Scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2028, the development within the Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort complex will introduce an additional 191 hotel suites and rooms alongside expanded wellness, fitness and dining facilities.

The project will also feature five new swimming pools spanning 2,500 square metres, including a signature rooftop pool, as the resort continues to expand its premium leisure and wellness offerings in response to growing demand for high-end travel experiences in southern Vietnam.

As part of the expansion, the initiative will introduce The Indochine Residences at Meliá Ho Tram, an exclusive collection of two- and three-bedroom residences, duplexes and penthouses developed as fully serviced, hotel-managed properties under Meliá’s hospitality standards.

The residences are expected to provide investors with access to Meliá’s hospitality services and rental programme, combining private ownership with professionally managed resort operations.

The Indochine Residences at Meliá Ho Tram features an exclusive collection of two- and three-bedroom residences, duplexes and penthouses

André P. Gerondeau, COO of Meliá Hotels International, said Vietnam continued to represent one of the group’s most strategic growth markets in Asia-Pacific, while Ho Tram is rapidly emerging as a premier leisure and lifestyle destination within the region.

“This expansion reflects our long-term confidence in both the destination and our partnership with Tanzanite International,” Gerondeau said.

“Together, we are evolving Meliá Ho Tram beyond a traditional beachfront resort into a more holistic destination experience. The expansion will strengthen the resort’s positioning across premium leisure, wellness, gastronomy, and exceptional hospitality.”

According to the company, the expansion forms part of Meliá Ho Tram’s broader strategy to diversify its hospitality and wellness experiences for families, couples and multigenerational travellers.

The resort is continuing to enhance its family-oriented offerings through an upgraded Kids Club featuring a signature tree house and expanded indoor and outdoor activities, alongside a new football pitch expected to open in June 2026 and a dedicated outdoor recreation area for teenagers currently under development.

Meliá Ho Tram is also expanding its wellness-focused services through the introduction of an onsen experience and a wellness-inclusive package designed around mindfulness, rest and active living.

The wellness programme will include yoga, meditation, stretching sessions and nature-based experiences, alongside spa treatments, aromatherapy amenities, wellness workshops inspired by local ingredients and access to sauna and steam bath facilities.

Rooted in Meliá’s Mediterranean-inspired approach to hospitality, the resort aims to create stronger connections between guests, local culture and the natural surroundings of Ho Tram through integrated leisure and wellness experiences.

Nguyen Nam Son, chairman of Tanzanite International, said the continued partnership with Meliá Hotels International reflects the developer’s long-term commitment to Ho Tram’s tourism and hospitality market.

“This next chapter of development reflects our shared vision to create a world-class coastal destination that contributes meaningfully to the local economy and strengthens Ho Tram’s appeal among both domestic and international travellers,” Son said.

According to Son, the venture is expected to generate more than 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and approximately 500 operational roles once fully operational.

The timing of the expansion aligns with Ho Tram’s accelerating emergence on the international stage amid major infrastructure upgrades across southern Vietnam.

The upcoming Long Thanh International Airport, located around 66km from the resort, together with improving regional transport connectivity, is expected to strengthen Ho Tram’s accessibility for both domestic and international travellers seeking premium coastal experiences within convenient reach of the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.