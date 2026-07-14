Vietnam and Italy unlock new momentum for bilateral trade and investment

Supported by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the complementary strengths of both economies, new opportunities are emerging across advanced manufacturing, food technologies, renewable energy, healthcare and premium consumer products.

Vietnam and Italy have steadily strengthened their economic and commercial ties in recent years, with bilateral trade continuing to grow under the EVFTA.

The agreement has not only expanded market access but has also encouraged companies from both countries to explore new investment and partnership opportunities.

According to Italian trade commissioner to Vietnam Ilaria Piccinni, Vietnam has become one of ASEAN's most attractive destinations for international investors.

“Strong economic growth, an expanding middle class, a strategic geographic location, and deep integration into global supply chains continue to enhance the country's appeal. As ASEAN further consolidates its position as a global manufacturing and trade hub, Vietnam is increasingly viewed by Italian companies as an ideal base for long-term business development in the region,” she said.

Interest is no longer limited to traditional industries. Italian enterprises are actively exploring sectors that support Vietnam's industrial modernisation and sustainability ambitions.

Piccinni highlighted growing opportunities in food and beverage processing technologies, packaging equipment, industrial machinery, renewable energy, environmental solutions, healthcare, medical devices, and advanced agricultural technologies.

At the same time, Vietnam's growing purchasing power is creating stronger demand for premium Italian consumer products, including specialty foods, wine, designer furniture, and luxury brands.

Rather than competing on production costs, Italian companies differentiate themselves through engineering excellence, innovation, craftsmanship, and specialised manufacturing expertise – qualities that complement Vietnam's objective of building a more advanced, high-value industrial economy.

‘Made in Italy’ builds stronger presence in Vietnam

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) attributes the international success of Italy's food and beverage industry to a combination of heritage, quality, continuous innovation, and an ability to respond to changing consumer preferences.

While preserving the authenticity associated with the ‘Made in Italy’ label, producers continue to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, product innovation, traceability systems, and environmentally sustainable production methods.

Italy's diversified industrial landscape also enables manufacturers to serve a wide range of consumer segments with premium products that combine tradition and modern innovation.

The global recognition of Italian cuisine received another boost following its inscription on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in late 2025. The recognition further reinforces the cultural value and international reputation of Italian food products.

According to trade commissioner Piccinni, Vietnamese consumers are becoming increasingly attentive to product quality, authenticity, heritage, and the stories behind the brands they purchase. This evolving consumer behaviour creates better conditions for premium Italian food and beverage products to expand their presence in Vietnam.

To facilitate market entry and strengthen commercial cooperation, ITA offers a comprehensive range of support services for Italian companies seeking opportunities in Vietnam.

These include market intelligence, regulatory guidance, business matchmaking, and business-to-business networking programmes designed to connect potential partners.

ITA also organises Italian national pavilions at major international trade exhibitions, while assisting Vietnamese importers in identifying reliable Italian suppliers and developing long-term business relationships.

Among the agency's flagship initiatives are trade missions that bring Vietnamese importers and business delegations to Italy's leading food and beverage exhibitions, including TuttoFood and Vinitaly.

These events enable companies from both countries to exchange market knowledge, establish direct contacts, and explore new commercial partnerships.

Beyond trade promotion, ITA also invests in capacity building by organising professional training programmes for young professionals and industry specialists in both Italy and overseas.

As global supply chains continue to evolve, industry experts believe Vietnam and Italy possess highly complementary strengths that position them for deeper economic collaboration.

Italy's expertise in advanced manufacturing, industrial technology, sustainable production, and premium consumer goods aligns well with Vietnam's ambitions to move up the global value chain.

Future cooperation is expected to accelerate across sectors such as advanced manufacturing, food processing technologies, renewable energy, environmental solutions, infrastructure, healthcare, and high-end consumer products.

Backed by strong bilateral relations and the market-opening benefits of the EVFTA, businesses from both countries are well positioned to expand trade, increase investment, and build lasting partnerships that support the next stage of Vietnam-Italy economic cooperation.

ITA and OpportunItaly help Italian companies access Vietnam market ProPak Vietnam 2026, held from March 31 to April 2, in Ho Chi Minh City, by the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association, is showcasing leading Italian companies in packaging, processing, and related technologies.

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