Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ukko Renewable secures $50 million for Southeast Asia renewables

July 31, 2026 | 11:44
(0) user say
The Emerging Africa & Asia Infrastructure Fund has signed a $50 million debt facility with Ukko Renewable to accelerate renewable energy projects across Southeast Asia.
Ukko Renewable secures $50 million for Southeast Asia renewables
Illustration photo: Shutterstock

Announced on July 29, the facility will enable Ukko Renewable, a subsidiary of Groupe Duval, to develop an initial pipeline of over 2 GW of wind, within a broader pipeline of more than 3 GW of wind, solar and hydropower projects across Vietnam, and other regional markets.

The facility reinforces the commitment of the Emerging Africa & Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF) and Groupe Duval to support the energy transition in high-growth Southeast Asian markets.

Ukko Renewable is developing one of Southeast Asia’s most diversified renewable energy pipelines, spanning onshore wind, ground-mounted and rooftop solar, run-of-river hydro and pumped storage projects. Ukko Renewable has secured an initial 1.4 GW pipeline in Vietnam – with projects prioritised under Vietnam’s revised Power Development Plan VIII – that scales to a broader 2.1 GW pipeline, in addition to a series of wind and hydro assets in the Philippines, which boasts a highly supportive rules-based Green Energy Auction Programme.

EAAIF's funding will enable Ukko Renewable to advance the initial pipeline to a 'ready-to-build' state, ensuring that the projects are developed to international standards and can attract long-term commercial and institutional capital to progress construction for operations. Ukko Renewable is backed by Groupe Duval, which provided initial growth capital alongside strong corporate governance support and expertise in infrastructure delivery in emerging markets.

Once the targeted initial pipeline is successfully delivered and operational, it is estimated to avoid approximately 2.2 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent each year and benefit over 2.8 million end-users.

This transaction marks a significant milestone in EAAIF’s commitment to climate finance in emerging markets and its expanding mandate in Asia.

Martijn Proos, co-head of Emerging Market Alternative Credit at Ninety One, the fund manager of EAAIF, said, "This transaction with Ukko Renewable underscores EAAIF’s commitment to accelerating climate finance and demonstrates the central role of targeted lending in transition markets. This supports the development of green-field assets and creates a pathway to attract commercial and institutional investment, accelerating the clean energy transition in Vietnam and the Philippines."

The transaction also represents a major landmark in Ukko Renewable's growth strategy and provides the financial resources key to accelerating one of the region's most varied portfolios of renewable energy projects.

Christophe Guyard, CEO of Ukko Renewable, said, “This facility strengthens our financial capacity, validates our team's track record and enables us to efficiently advance our broader pipeline of over 3 GW of renewable energy assets, which will deliver crucial clean power and energy security to rapidly growing economies in Southeast Asia.”

GuarantCo and Standard Chartered collaborate on climate action GuarantCo and Standard Chartered collaborate on climate action

GuarantCo and Standard Chartered have signed a MoU announcing the intention to develop a climate-focused deal framework that aims to increase funding opportunities in Vietnam and accelerate climate action.
PIDG makes $8.68 million investment in Hoa-Binh-Xuan Mai clean water treatment facility PIDG makes $8.68 million investment in Hoa-Binh-Xuan Mai clean water treatment facility

The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) has made an equity investment of VND218.6 billion ($8.68 million) in Hoa Binh-Xuan Mai Clean Water Limited Liability Company, a project run by AquaOne Water Corporation.
Hoa Binh-Xuan Mai water treatment plant inaugurated Hoa Binh-Xuan Mai water treatment plant inaugurated

On April 30, The Private Infrastructure Development Group and AquaOne celebrated the inauguration of the Hoa Binh–Xuan Mai water treatment plant.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EAAIF Ukko Renewable renewable energy southeast asia Groupe Duva Vietnam

Related Contents

Vietnam's M&A market enters more selective phase

Vietnam's M&A market enters more selective phase

VSIP expands footprint in Vietnam with new IP in Danang

VSIP expands footprint in Vietnam with new IP in Danang

Digital trust: The missing foundation of Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

Digital trust: The missing foundation of Vietnam’s manufacturing transformation

Guizhou offers 23°C summer escape as heat hits Vietnam

Guizhou offers 23°C summer escape as heat hits Vietnam

Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition set to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition set to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam formulates clear AI development strategy

Vietnam formulates clear AI development strategy

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Temus acquires Thinking Machines to scale enterprise AI

Temus acquires Thinking Machines to scale enterprise AI

Ukko Renewable secures $50 million for Southeast Asia renewables

Ukko Renewable secures $50 million for Southeast Asia renewables

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Copenhagen

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Copenhagen

LOT Polish Airlines is set to launch Warsaw–Hanoi route

LOT Polish Airlines is set to launch Warsaw–Hanoi route

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020