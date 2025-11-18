Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Piaggio Vietnam participates in ASEAN-Italy economic summit

November 18, 2025 | 12:11
(0) user say
Piaggio Vietnam participated in the 9th High–Level Dialogue on ASEAN–Italy Economic Relations to strengthen economic and strategic partnerships between ASEAN countries and Italy.
Piaggio Vietnam participates in ASEAN-Italy economic summit

The event was organised by Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, The European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA), and Associazione Italia – ASEAN, in collaboration with the ASEAN Secretariat and Becamex Group, from November 12-13 at Binh Duong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the 2025 theme “ASEAN-Italy for growth: empowering knowledge, sharing competencies, shaping future leadership”, the event included dialogue sessions focusing on the prospects of economic cooperation between ASEAN and Italy, ASEAN's green and sustainable development strategy, high technology, digital transformation, and solutions to unlock investment potential between ASEAN and Italy.

Since its establishment in October 2009, the Piaggio factory in Phu Tho province (previously Vinh Phuc province) has served as the headquarters of Piaggio Group in Asia-Pacific, playing a strategic role as both a manufacturing and export hub.

Over the past 18 years, Piaggio Vietnam has become a trend-setting business model of foreign investment in Vietnam. Within this journey, people are considered the iconic fifth brand (besides Vespa, Piaggio, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi) and the greatest strategic asset for Piaggio Vietnam to drive transformative achievements. Piaggio Vietnam's participation in the 9th High-Level Dialogue on ASEAN-Italy Economic Relations underscores its role as a key representative of Italian foreign direct investment in Vietnam, while reaffirming its commitment to fostering resilient and collaborative partnerships between ASEAN and Italy.

Gianluca Fiume, general director of Piaggio Vietnam and president of Piaggio Asia-Pacific, expressed, “Our mission is to combine Italian technology, engineering, and emotions to craft and deliver the most distinctive 'Made in Italy' products. It is a never-ending journey to evoke the feeling of “Delight – Entertain & Wow” to our supporters and make them reward us by investing, engaging, and nurturing our relationship enthusiastically. Without a doubt, a very important part of our upcoming investments will be directed towards people – both our people and the people of ASEAN and Vietnam.”

Liberty 2025-Piaggio's new pride on its journey to conquer the Asian “fortress” Liberty 2025-Piaggio's new pride on its journey to conquer the Asian “fortress”

Piaggio Vietnam has unveiled Liberty 2025, the latest evolution of its iconic scooter line, aligning with the company's broader strategy to solidify its presence across both regional and global markets.
Piaggio Vietnam partners with National Economics University: Inspiring the next generation Piaggio Vietnam partners with National Economics University: Inspiring the next generation

Piaggio has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Vietnam, with a focus on strengthening its engagement with the younger generation.
Piaggio Vietnam unveils its new 'made-in-Vietnam' Vespa models Piaggio Vietnam unveils its new 'made-in-Vietnam' Vespa models

As Piaggio Vietnam unveils its 2025 Primavera and Sprint models in Vietnam, it reflects on a legacy of passion and purpose driven by the belief that mobility is not just movement, but expression.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
piaggio Italy ASEAN motorbike ASEAN–Italy Economic Relations piaggio vietnam

Related Contents

Standard Chartered Foundation invests $6 million to boost youth employability

Standard Chartered Foundation invests $6 million to boost youth employability

UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

UOB backs ASEAN supply chain shift with strategic support for Lotte

UOB backs ASEAN supply chain shift with strategic support for Lotte

Rewiring global trade: ASEAN’s rise as supply chain hub

Rewiring global trade: ASEAN’s rise as supply chain hub

ASEAN Takes Global Stage in Intelligent Age with MYCentre4IR and WEF

ASEAN Takes Global Stage in Intelligent Age with MYCentre4IR and WEF

Empowering ASEAN via generative AI

Empowering ASEAN via generative AI

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

How Vietnam can ensure greener steel

How Vietnam can ensure greener steel

Piaggio Vietnam participates in ASEAN-Italy economic summit

Piaggio Vietnam participates in ASEAN-Italy economic summit

VinFuture Foundation announces 2025 Sci-Tech Week programme

VinFuture Foundation announces 2025 Sci-Tech Week programme

Primech AI secures lease for cleaning robots in Singapore army camp

Primech AI secures lease for cleaning robots in Singapore army camp

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020