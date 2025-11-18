Piaggio Vietnam participates in ASEAN-Italy economic summit

The event was organised by Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, The European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA), and Associazione Italia – ASEAN, in collaboration with the ASEAN Secretariat and Becamex Group, from November 12-13 at Binh Duong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the 2025 theme “ASEAN-Italy for growth: empowering knowledge, sharing competencies, shaping future leadership”, the event included dialogue sessions focusing on the prospects of economic cooperation between ASEAN and Italy, ASEAN's green and sustainable development strategy, high technology, digital transformation, and solutions to unlock investment potential between ASEAN and Italy.

Since its establishment in October 2009, the Piaggio factory in Phu Tho province (previously Vinh Phuc province) has served as the headquarters of Piaggio Group in Asia-Pacific, playing a strategic role as both a manufacturing and export hub.

Over the past 18 years, Piaggio Vietnam has become a trend-setting business model of foreign investment in Vietnam. Within this journey, people are considered the iconic fifth brand (besides Vespa, Piaggio, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi) and the greatest strategic asset for Piaggio Vietnam to drive transformative achievements. Piaggio Vietnam's participation in the 9th High-Level Dialogue on ASEAN-Italy Economic Relations underscores its role as a key representative of Italian foreign direct investment in Vietnam, while reaffirming its commitment to fostering resilient and collaborative partnerships between ASEAN and Italy.

Gianluca Fiume, general director of Piaggio Vietnam and president of Piaggio Asia-Pacific, expressed, “Our mission is to combine Italian technology, engineering, and emotions to craft and deliver the most distinctive 'Made in Italy' products. It is a never-ending journey to evoke the feeling of “Delight – Entertain & Wow” to our supporters and make them reward us by investing, engaging, and nurturing our relationship enthusiastically. Without a doubt, a very important part of our upcoming investments will be directed towards people – both our people and the people of ASEAN and Vietnam.”

Liberty 2025-Piaggio's new pride on its journey to conquer the Asian “fortress” Piaggio Vietnam has unveiled Liberty 2025, the latest evolution of its iconic scooter line, aligning with the company's broader strategy to solidify its presence across both regional and global markets.

Piaggio Vietnam partners with National Economics University: Inspiring the next generation Piaggio has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Vietnam, with a focus on strengthening its engagement with the younger generation.