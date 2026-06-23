Italy marks anniversary by celebrating women's eight decades of progress

Marking the eightieth anniversary of the Italian Republic, the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi successfully concluded the photographic and documentary exhibition “Women of the Republic. Eighty Years of Achievements in ANSA’s News Coverage (1946-2026)” on June 21 at Casa Italia, following 10 days of public display that celebrated the contributions of Italian women to the country’s political, social, cultural and scientific development.

Produced by the Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) of Italy and promoted abroad through the diplomatic and consular network of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the exhibition retraces the institutional, social, cultural and scientific achievements of Italian women, from the birth of the Republic to the present day.

The exhibition, comprising 120 photographs and historical documents accompanied by captions in English and Vietnamese, begins with the institutional referendum of June 2, 1946, the first national election in which Italian women exercised their right to vote, and continues through the stories of leading figures in the country’s contemporary history: from Samantha Cristoforetti, the first Italian woman in space and the first European woman commander of the International Space Station, to Giorgia Meloni, the first woman to hold the office of President of the Council of Ministers.

Exhibition “Women of the Republic. Eighty Years of Achievements in ANSA’s News Coverage (1946-2026)”. Photo: Ha Vy

In an interview with VIR, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Della Seta said that 1946 was a landmark year in Italy's history, marking both the birth of the Republic and the first time Italian women exercised their right to vote in a national election. The exhibition commemorates not only the anniversary of the Republic but also the beginning of women's active participation in Italy's political life.

“However, the exhibition goes far beyond politics. Through photographs and historical documents, it illustrates the contributions of Italian women across all sectors of society, including culture, science, education and public life. This broader perspective constitutes the exhibition's central theme,” he added.

Reflecting on the lessons conveyed by the exhibition, Italian ambassador to Vietnam pointed out the importance of memory.

“Today, women's participation in social and political life is often taken for granted. Yet, only two generations ago, women in Italy were still excluded from political participation. The exhibition serves as a reminder that preserving historical memory is essential in understanding the progress societies have achieved,” the ambassador said. “The second lesson concerns the importance of institutions, legislation and parliamentary work. The exhibition demonstrates that, following the 1946 referendum, Italian women gradually acquired new rights and opportunities. It highlights how democratic institutions and lawmaking processes have a direct impact on the daily lives of citizens and play a crucial role in advancing equality and social progress.”

Regarding cooperation between Italy and Vietnam, while the two countries maintain strong political and economic dialogue, the ambassador noted that there was currently no dedicated bilateral dialogue specifically focused on gender.

“One important channel is parliamentary diplomacy. The recent visit to Italy by National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man represented a significant step in enhancing parliamentary exchanges between the two countries. Parliamentary diplomacy provides an effective framework for discussing, comparing and sharing experiences on issues related to gender equality,” he said.

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