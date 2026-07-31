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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bundle secures $5.5 million to back its launch in Vietnam, Singapore and Philippines

July 31, 2026 | 14:54
(0) user say
UAE-based rewards startup Bundle announced on July 30 that it had raised $5.5 million in a pre-seed funding round to support its expansion into Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines.
Bundle secures $5.5 million to back its launch in Vietnam, Singapore and Philippines

Bundle is built on the insight that, in today’s age, people are more motivated by the opportunity to earn something meaningful rather than small discounts. The business model responds to an existing gap within the sector, where most businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), cannot afford to offer rewards large enough to capture customer attention.

Offering an alternative to isolated rewards programmes, Bundle enables brands to combine their incentive budgets into shared reward pools. By participating in the network, every business gains access to rewards far larger than they could offer independently, giving SMEs the ability to compete with the marketing power of much larger companies.

For users, everyday interactions such as making a purchase, referring a friend, or completing another eligible action become opportunities to earn Bundle tickets and participate in shared reward pools. For brands, it delivers a more engaging incentive model with predictable costs and stronger marketing performance.

Through its compliance-based operating model, Bundle will look to launch initially across Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines, where more than 50 founding brands have already joined the platform. With a view to accelerating its expansion into global markets, Bundle has newly closed a $5.5 million pre-seed financing round led by Ethereal Ventures and Further Ventures, with participation from Nascent, GSR, Scenius Capital, Anchorage Digital and Nuwa Capital.

In addition to accelerating its launch across key markets, funding provided by Ethereal Ventures and Further Ventures will be used to support Bundle’s product development and strategic partnership investments.

Min Teo, managing partner at Ethereal Ventures, said, “The next wave of blockchain businesses like Bundle will drive mainstream consumer applications by feeling native to users and solving real problems. It is a perfect example that uses shared rewards and blockchain rails to help brands drive loyalty and customer growth at scale.”

Robbie Nakarmi, partner at Further Ventures, said “Through its innovative shared rewards network, Bundle now gives brands of all sizes access to larger rewards to drive higher conversions from their marketing campaigns at a fraction of the cost, creating a more effective way to engage customers. We’re excited to support the company as it expands across Asia and beyond to redefine how businesses approach incentives.”

Every Half Coffee Roasters raises $8 million in Series A financing Every Half Coffee Roasters raises $8 million in Series A financing

Every Half Coffee Roasters has closed an $8 million Series A funding round, fully subscribed by existing investors.
Rize raises $31 million to accelerate sustainable rice farming in Vietnam and Southeast Asia Rize raises $31 million to accelerate sustainable rice farming in Vietnam and Southeast Asia

On July 16, Rize, Southeast Asia's leading sustainable rice platform, announced the close of a $31 million Series B funding round, comprising $20 million in equity and $11 million in debt financing.
Japanese investors see growing opportunities in Vietnam's startup ecosystem Japanese investors see growing opportunities in Vietnam's startup ecosystem

Japanese venture capital firms and investors are deepening their engagement with Vietnam's startup ecosystem. Miki Takahiro, director of the Japan External Trade Organization in Ho Chi Minh City spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the latest investment trends and startup opportunities.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
rewards startup Bundle startup Vietnam singapore Bundle Phillipines VC

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