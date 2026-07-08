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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MM Mega Market Vietnam, ITA expand digital reach for Italian products

July 08, 2026 | 15:41
(0) user say
MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN), in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), has launched a dedicated 'Made in Italy' page on its B2B online platform, reinforcing its commitment to promoting authentic Italian products.

This strategic initiative aims to digitalise the supply process, enabling business partners to access imported Italian products quickly and cost-effectively.

MM Mega Market Vietnam, ITA expand digital reach for Italian products

Beyond its digital solutions, the programme also creates opportunities for Italian brands to connect directly with MMVN’s nationwide ecosystem of more than 20,000 HORECA partners, including hotels, restaurants, and cafés.

The ‘Made in Italy’ dedicated page on MM Pro is more than an online product showcase. It has been designed as a comprehensive business-to-business procurement solution.

The platform enables procurement managers to place bulk orders conveniently, streamline purchasing and management processes, and maintain transparent financial operations. At the same time, it allows Italian suppliers to directly reach professional customers without being limited by physical display space.

As part of the initial phase, MMVN has successfully digitalised the product portfolios of eight representative Italian brands, featuring more than 80 imported products.

The selection ranges from long-established wine labels to distinctive Italian food products, including sauces and organic vinegars.

Supported by MMVN’s core capabilities in logistics and cold-chain management, temperature-sensitive products are carefully handled to preserve their original quality from the central warehouse through to final delivery.

This provides an effective solution to the HORECA sector’s growing demand for premium, safe, and reliable ingredients in Vietnam.

Commenting on the partnership, Ilaria Piccinni, Italian trade commissioner to Vietnam and director of Italian Trade Agency in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “Vietnam is a dynamic market with a rich culinary culture that is becoming increasingly open to international trends. We highly appreciate MMVN’s pioneering role in the wholesale and HORECA supply sectors."

"Selecting MM Pro as a strategic platform will help ‘Made in Italy’ brands overcome traditional distribution barriers and connect more directly and effectively with professional partners in Vietnam, while providing the highest level of assurance regarding product origin and quality.”

Customers can discover Italian brands and products at mmpro.vn/made-in-italy

MM Mega Market Vietnam, ITA expand digital reach for Italian products

Representing MMVN, Nguyen Duc Toan, managing director, said, “The partnership between MMVN and ITA demonstrates MMVN’s capabilities in digital transformation and in serving business-to-business customers. Through MM Pro, we provide the HORECA sector with an optimised technology-enabled procurement solution, supported by a professional logistics network. This ensures that the excellence of Italian cuisine is supplied with consistent availability, reliable quality, and the most efficient operating costs for businesses.”

Going forward, MMVN plans to continue expanding its portfolio of Italian products on its digital platform while introducing more in-person experiential activities to strengthen direct connections between Italian brands and business-to-business platforms in Vietnam.

Exploring efficient packaging solutions from Italy at ProPak Vietnam 2026 Exploring efficient packaging solutions from Italy at ProPak Vietnam 2026

ProPak Vietnam 2026 will take place from March 31 to April 2 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, where the Italian Trade Agency in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association (UCIMA), will showcase leading Italian food processing and packaging machinery at booths No. AL1-5, AL7-16, AL19, and Hall A2.
ITA and OpportunItaly help Italian companies access Vietnam market ITA and OpportunItaly help Italian companies access Vietnam market

ProPak Vietnam 2026, held from March 31 to April 2, in Ho Chi Minh City, by the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association, is showcasing leading Italian companies in packaging, processing, and related technologies.
Italian and Vietnamese stakeholders discuss digital and green transition in manufacturing Italian and Vietnamese stakeholders discuss digital and green transition in manufacturing

On May 4, the workshop “Digital and Green Transition in Manufacturing: Italian Technologies for Vietnam’s Transition” took place in Hanoi, gathering more than 30 representatives from Italian and Vietnamese institutions.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Italian Trade Agency MMVN digital platform Made in Italy products MM Pro procurement Italian food products HORECA supply sector Professional logistics network

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