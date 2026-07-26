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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VSIP expands footprint in Vietnam with new IP in Danang

July 26, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
The Singapore-based The Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) joint venture has got the green light from the Danang People’s Committee to invest in VSIP Danang Industrial Park in Dien Ban Bac ward.

Danang People’s Committee on July 25 signed a decision about the project development. It has an area of nearly 250 hectares and a total investment of VND3.73 trillion ($149.2 million).

VSIP expands footprint in Vietnam with new IP in Danang
The VSIP Danang Industrial Park project. Photo: https://baodautu.vn

The project will be carried out in phases: from the third quarter of 2026 to the third quarter of 2027, investment preparation procedures will be carried out; from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2028, compensation, land clearance, and handover of land to the investor will be implemented; from the third quarter of 2027 to the fourth quarter of 2031, basic construction will take place, and the facility will be put into operation. Marketing and investment attraction activities are expected to begin from the third quarter of 2028.

After more than three decades of operation in Vietnam, VSIP has developed 26 industrial parks, attracting hundreds of thousands of workers and numerous domestic and foreign manufacturing and technology businesses. In late May, VSIP was granted licences for five more IPs in Haiphong, Nghe An, Hue, Ha Nam, and Ho Chi Minh City.

From July 2025, Danang merged with Quang Nam province, retaining the name Danang. The new area boasts many advantages in attracting investment in industry, services, seaports, urban development, and resort tourism.

In the first six months of this year, the city attracted nearly $358 million worth of foreign investment, a significant increase compared to the same period last year, mainly concentrated in the processing and manufacturing industries, IT, trade, and services.

Sembcorp Development gains approval for VSIP Hue Sembcorp Development gains approval for VSIP Hue

On January 29, Sembcorp Development, through its Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) joint venture with Becamex IDC, has received approval to develop VSIP Hue, a 467-hectare industrial park in central Vietnam.
BW Industrial signs strategic MoUs to power digital and industrial growth BW Industrial signs strategic MoUs to power digital and industrial growth

BW Industrial Development JSC on March 24 signed two MoUs with Becamex-VSIP Power Investment and Development JSC and Vietnam-Singapore Smart Energy Solutions JSC to strengthen the power and renewable energy infrastructure.
Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks

Singapore will increase the number of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks to 30 this year, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during phone talks with his Vietnamese counterpart.
VSIP joint venture gets green light for five new industrial parks VSIP joint venture gets green light for five new industrial parks

The Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park joint venture has been granted investment registration certificates for five additional industrial parks across Vietnam.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
vsip Vietnam singapore danang VSIP Danang Industrial Park

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