Vietnam emerges as strategic hub for premium beverage growth

Premium Beverage Experience Vietnam 2026, taking place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 25–26, will bring together more than 75 premium beverage and fine food producers across 40 exhibitor lounges. The fair will connect them with buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, hospitality professionals and industry leaders from across the region.

Vietnam has emerged as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic food and beverage markets, fuelled by a rapidly developing hospitality sector, increasing consumer interest in premium international products and a new generation of professionals shaping the future of the industry.

As an avenue to the broader ASEAN region, Vietnam presents a unique opportunity for producers seeking meaningful market engagement and long-term growth throughout Southeast Asia.

As Vietnam's first dedicated premium beverage event, Premium Beverage Experience Vietnam 2026 will pave the way for foreign beverage companies and producers to explore the market potential. The event also combines lounge-style meeting spaces, curated tastings, targeted business meetings, educational programming, chef showcases, intuitive technology and cultural experiences to foster meaningful connections that can evolve into long-term commercial partnerships.

Notably, the fair will showcase the depth of Italy’s premium beverage sector through national agencies, consorzi and importer–retailer partners. Highlights include the Italian Trade Agency, bringing 16 producers across seven regions, and Italia del Vino Consorzio, whose 24 producers come from renowned estates such as Ferrari, Marchesi di Barolo, Zonin and Santa Margherita.

Alessandra Tognonato, consul general of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “Vietnam is increasingly becoming an important destination for Italian beverage. The country's economic growth, expanding hospitality sector and growing interest in premium products are creating new opportunities for exchange and cooperation.”

Furthermore, the event reflects a growing demand for more effective and human-centred ways of conducting business within the premium food and beverage sector.

"Business is ultimately built between people," said Maurizio Muzzetta, president of United Experience, the organiser of the fair.

"Premium Beverage Experience Vietnam was created around a simple idea: when the right producers and buyers meet in the right environment, stronger relationships are formed and better business outcomes follow. We are not trying to create a larger trade fair, we are creating a more effective one: where conversations are more meaningful, discovery is more intentional and every element is designed to help participants build lasting commercial partnerships."

Vietnam ranks as third-largest coffee and tea market in Southeast Asia Vietnam has emerged as the third-largest coffee and tea market in the Southeast Asian region, according to a Momentum Works report released on March 16.

Vietnamese to spend $29 billion on F&B in 2026 Vietnam's food and beverage market is projected to reach 333,600 outlets with a total revenue of VND760 trillion ($29.23 billion) in 2026, according to a report by iPOS.vn and Nestlé Professional released on April 8.