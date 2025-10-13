Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu

The service will operate three times per week using Airbus A321 aircraft, marking Vietnam Airlines’ first direct connection to Cebu. The new route strengthens the carrier’s Southeast Asian network and supports growing travel demand between Vietnam and the Philippines for both tourism and business.

Famed for its emerald waters, pristine white-sand beaches, and diverse marine life, Cebu offers travellers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. As a historic and architectural hub, the city also serves as a gateway to popular destinations such as Bohol, Mactan, and Malapascua.

Photo: Vietnam Airlines

With a flight time of approximately three hours, the new route offers Vietnamese passengers a convenient, time-saving option for short holidays, business trips, or study abroad opportunities, without the need for lengthy layovers or transit procedures.

The Hanoi–Cebu route will provide passengers with a seamless and comfortable travel experience that meets international four-star standards. This direct service eliminates the usual 6–8 hour transfer time, offering a single check-in and smooth baggage handling from start to finish.

The route is expected to drive stable two-way demand: attracting Filipino tourists and business travellers to Vietnam, while also opening up new opportunities for Vietnamese passengers seeking unique island escapes or international experiences in the Philippines.

Dang Anh Tuan, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines, said,“The Hanoi – Cebu route is a clear testament to our commitment to expanding regional air connectivity, offering passengers greater convenience and exceptional service quality. This new route also reflects Vietnam Airlines’ pioneering role in implementing Resolution 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context, contributing to stronger cooperation in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Vietnam and the Philippines, and bringing Vietnam closer to the world.”

Currently, Vietnam Airlines operates nine regular flights per week from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Manila, the capital of the Philippines. With the addition of three direct flights per week from Hanoi to Cebu, the airline increases its total Vietnam–Philippines service to 14 weekly flights.

This expansion not only broadens Vietnam Airlines’ route network but also provides passengers with more flexible travel options to the Philippines. It further reinforces the airline’s role in regional connectivity and promotes Vietnam’s image on the global stage.

