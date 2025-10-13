Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu

October 13, 2025 | 10:33
(0) user say
Vietnam Airlines is expanding its regional footprint with a new direct route connecting Hanoi and Cebu, set to take off on December 1.

The service will operate three times per week using Airbus A321 aircraft, marking Vietnam Airlines’ first direct connection to Cebu. The new route strengthens the carrier’s Southeast Asian network and supports growing travel demand between Vietnam and the Philippines for both tourism and business.

Famed for its emerald waters, pristine white-sand beaches, and diverse marine life, Cebu offers travellers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. As a historic and architectural hub, the city also serves as a gateway to popular destinations such as Bohol, Mactan, and Malapascua.

Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu
Photo: Vietnam Airlines

With a flight time of approximately three hours, the new route offers Vietnamese passengers a convenient, time-saving option for short holidays, business trips, or study abroad opportunities, without the need for lengthy layovers or transit procedures.

The Hanoi–Cebu route will provide passengers with a seamless and comfortable travel experience that meets international four-star standards. This direct service eliminates the usual 6–8 hour transfer time, offering a single check-in and smooth baggage handling from start to finish.

The route is expected to drive stable two-way demand: attracting Filipino tourists and business travellers to Vietnam, while also opening up new opportunities for Vietnamese passengers seeking unique island escapes or international experiences in the Philippines.

Dang Anh Tuan, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines, said,“The Hanoi – Cebu route is a clear testament to our commitment to expanding regional air connectivity, offering passengers greater convenience and exceptional service quality. This new route also reflects Vietnam Airlines’ pioneering role in implementing Resolution 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context, contributing to stronger cooperation in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Vietnam and the Philippines, and bringing Vietnam closer to the world.”

Currently, Vietnam Airlines operates nine regular flights per week from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Manila, the capital of the Philippines. With the addition of three direct flights per week from Hanoi to Cebu, the airline increases its total Vietnam–Philippines service to 14 weekly flights.

This expansion not only broadens Vietnam Airlines’ route network but also provides passengers with more flexible travel options to the Philippines. It further reinforces the airline’s role in regional connectivity and promotes Vietnam’s image on the global stage.

Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been named among the top 10 enterprises in the logistics industry for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) work.
Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Driving on growth momentum, air carriers in Vietnam are leaning into new plans to anticipate the next growth phase.
Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Airlines) is inviting indicative offers for up to 30 wide-body aircraft-Airbus A350-900 or Boeing 787-9-for delivery between 2028 and 2032.
SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines are deepening their partnership with a new codeshare agreement set to launch next month.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
vietnam airlines first direct service to Cebu flight Cebu passengers

Related Contents

Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025

Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025

Vietnam Airlines kicks off $72M catering and maintenance projects

Vietnam Airlines kicks off $72M catering and maintenance projects

SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Cathay Cargo asserts global positioning with Vietnam presence

Cathay Cargo asserts global positioning with Vietnam presence

Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025

Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Travel

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu

Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu

GBA toasts 30 years of partnership with record-breaking Oktoberfest

GBA toasts 30 years of partnership with record-breaking Oktoberfest

Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

Vietnam and Singapore boost bilateral investment and trade ambitions

Vietnam and Singapore boost bilateral investment and trade ambitions

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020