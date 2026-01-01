Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Airlines launches direct Ho Chi Minh City to Copenhagen flights

January 01, 2026 | 14:54
(0) user say
The new route establishes a direct air link between Vietnam and Denmark for the first time.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 December 2025 - Vietnam Airlines has officially launched its nonstop service between Ho Chi Minh City and Copenhagen, Denmark, marking the first-ever direct air connection between Vietnam and Northern Europe. This milestone represents a major step in the airline's European network expansion strategy for the 2025 to 2030 period, addressing growing demand for tourism, business travel, trade, and family visits between the two regions.

Vietnam Airlines flight crew on the first Ho Chi Minh City–Copenhagen flight.
Vietnam Airlines flight crew on the first Ho Chi Minh City–Copenhagen flight.

The inaugural flight, VN39, departed Tan Son Nhat International Airport at 10:45 p.m. on December 15 aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and landed safely at Copenhagen Airport after more than 12 hours of flight, carrying over 200 passengers to the Danish capital. The return flight, VN38, departed Copenhagen at 10:50 a.m. local time on December 16 and arrived in Ho Chi Minh City later the same day, serving more than 300 passengers.

The Ho Chi Minh City to Copenhagen route will operate three times per week. Flights depart Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings, while return flights from Copenhagen operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings. This new service enhances connectivity between Vietnam and Denmark, as well as the broader Northern European region, while meeting the increasing travel demand of the Vietnamese community in the area, estimated at approximately 70,000 people. It is also expected to further boost the growing number of Northern European visitors to Vietnam.

Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines, said: "Copenhagen represents a strategic market in Vietnam Airlines' European network growth. Our nonstop service dramatically reduces travel time between Vietnam and Denmark, enhances our competitive edge, and creates new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange across Northern Europe. This direct connection will deliver clear benefits to passengers, enterprises, and the Vietnamese community in the region."

Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, is widely recognized as one of the world's most livable cities and serves as a key transportation hub for the entire Scandinavian region. From Copenhagen Airport, passengers can conveniently connect to Sweden, Norway, and Finland via a modern infrastructure and efficient transport network. As a result, the new route not only meets travel demand to Denmark but also provides faster and more convenient access to the broader Northern European region compared with previous itineraries requiring transit stops.

Copenhagen is considered a high-potential market, particularly during the winter season when Northern European travelers seek warm-weather destinations such as Vietnam. With the launch of this route, Vietnam Airlines becomes one of the few Southeast Asian carriers offering direct service to Northern Europe, further strengthening its European network, which currently includes Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, London, Milan, and Moscow.

The nonstop Ho Chi Minh City to Copenhagen service also marks a significant milestone in Vietnam Airlines' 30-year development journey, reaffirming the airline's commitment to expanding intercontinental connectivity, enhancing the role of the national flag carrier, and continuing to showcase the image, culture, and people of Vietnam to the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vietnam Airlines

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
vietnam airlines Ho Chi Minh City to Copenhagen Vietnam Airlines launches direct tourism tourism, business travel

Related Contents

Vietnam Airlines launches new direct service from Hanoi to Cebu

Vietnam Airlines launches new direct service from Hanoi to Cebu

Long Thanh International Airport welcomes first Vietnam Airlines test flight

Long Thanh International Airport welcomes first Vietnam Airlines test flight

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Vietnam welcomes record wave of international visitors

Vietnam welcomes record wave of international visitors

Airlines race to patch Airbus A320/A321 fleets

Airlines race to patch Airbus A320/A321 fleets

Scandinavian Airlines and Vietnam Airlines broaden agreement with new routes

Scandinavian Airlines and Vietnam Airlines broaden agreement with new routes

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

News Hub Asia names top 10 Middle Eastern restaurants in Kuala Lumpur

News Hub Asia names top 10 Middle Eastern restaurants in Kuala Lumpur

Vietnam Airlines launches new direct service from Hanoi to Cebu

Vietnam Airlines launches new direct service from Hanoi to Cebu

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020