Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Manila is emerging as a promising name – just foreign enough to spark curiosity, yet close enough to make one want to pack their bags to visit the city. The Philippines' capital is gradually becoming a new getaway spot on Asia's travel map, thanks to reasons that surprise and delight everyone who visits.

If Bangkok is an entertainment paradise and Singapore is a shopping hub, Manila is like a symphony that harmonises history with the pulse of modern life. Amidst the bustling streets filled with colourful jeepneys, travellers come across moss-covered stone walls, ancient churches, and European-style squares. The remnants show that the Philippines was profoundly influenced by Spanish culture for over 300 years.

Manila is a place where the past and the present coexist in one breath. Outside, glass buildings reflect onto the Pasig River. Inside, the ancient district of Intramuros still preserves the soul of the 16th-century "Walled City".

Many Vietnamese tourists to Manila have remarked that they see "a miniature Rome" in the heart of Southeast Asia, which is both ancient and vibrant with tropical energy. Photo: @elviajerofeliz

Reasons why Manila is becoming the new getaway spot for young Vietnamese travellers

1. No visa required

One key factor that makes Manila a top choice is the ease of its entry procedures. Vietnamese citizens are granted a 21-day visa-free entry to the Philippines with only a valid passport and a return ticket. They don't need to wait for visas or prepare complicated paperwork. Everything is as simple as a weekend trip.

It takes only three hours to fly from Ho Chi Minh City to Manila, which is equal to a trip to Taiwan or Jakarta. What makes it even more appealing is that from the Philippine capital, passengers can easily catch domestic flights to world-famous beach paradises like Boracay, Palawan, or Cebu.

2. A city that caters to every travel taste

Manila is the kind of destination that can satisfy any group of friends because everyone can find their own joy here. If you enjoy checking in, you certainly can't miss the Venice Grand Canal Mall – a place that recreates a miniature Venice with its clear blue canals and romantic arched bridges.

If you want to touch the breath of history, wander around Intramuros – the old quarter with its cobblestone streets, the San Agustin Church, and La Cathedral rooftop café offering panoramic city views.

For shopping enthusiasts, Manila is a true paradise. The SM Mall of Asia has every brand you need, while Greenbelt & Glorietta in the Makati area exude a luxurious European ambiance. And if you're hunting for bargains, Divisoria Market is an "overwhelming paradise" with thousands of unique items priced at just half of what they cost in Vietnam.

Cuisine is also a highlight that delights Vietnamese tourists. A plate of adobo (rich and flavourful braised pork) served with white rice, or lechon (crispy roasted pork) leaves a lasting impression. In particular, Philippine coffee has a unique strength and aroma – often enjoyed in the vintage atmosphere of small cafés around Intramuros.

Many young Vietnamese people share online that they "didn't expect Manila to be so lovely" – peaceful enough, yet with modern corners to chill out.

Photo: guidetothephilippines

3. Friendly people, interesting culture

What many tourists remember most about Manila is not just the scenery but the people. Filipinos not only speak good English, but are also always warm and open, making communication easy. The city also preserves many layers of cultural fusion: ancient stone walls, centuries-old churches, and European-style squares still stand amid modern streets as part of the long period of Spanish cultural influence in the Philippines.

Manila is also fascinating because of its naturally diverse atmosphere. You might find an ancient church right next to a Korean-style cafe, or modern pop music mingling with traditional melodies on the same street. The dining options are equally diverse. You might be enjoying adobo while a group of young people are having Italian pizza at the next table. This blend creates a rhythm that is both familiar and foreign, making every day in Manila full of delightful surprises.

4. Newly opened route – the journey is easier than ever

Travelling to Manila used to be a concern for many due to the limited number of direct flights. Everything is now much simpler. Since November 22, Vietjet has been operating the Ho Chi Minh City – Manila route with 14 flights per week, opening up convenient travel opportunities for locals and tourists.

The flight is less than three hours, while the ticket prices are reasonable.

It is clear that Manila has a unique appeal: both foreign and familiar. A city with an East-meets-West vibe, where the smiles of the locals make the trip warm, where every street tells a story. With the convenient direct route, the journey to Manila has become easier than ever.

