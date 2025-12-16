Vietnamese passport climbs on global ranking

According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index released on December 15, Vietnam's passport has continued its upward trajectory, rising two places to rank 90th out of 199 countries and territories worldwide.
|Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism
The improvement reflects Vietnam's deepening international integration, a more open visa policy, and strengthened diplomatic relations. It also offers advantages for Vietnamese travellers at a time when international mobility is steadily increasing.
Vietnamese passport holders can now access around 50 destinations without a prior visa, or with simplified entry requirements such as e-visas, visas on arrival, or electronic travel authorisations (ETAs). These destinations include most ASEAN member states, such as Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, as well as a number of popular island nations including the Maldives, the Cook Islands, and Cape Verde.
Although the current ranking remains below Vietnam's 87th position in 2024, the sustained upward trend signals improving global mobility for Vietnamese citizens, facilitating travel for tourists, businesspeople, and international students.
Beyond the direct benefits for passport holders, the improved ranking is also expected to generate positive spillover effects for the tourism sector. Easier access to a wider range of destinations may stimulate outbound travel demand, supporting the development of related services such as logistics, travel agencies, and more specialised travel experiences.
In the 2025 ranking of the world's most powerful passports, Singapore retains its leading position, offering visa-free access to 193 countries and territories, followed by South Korea and Japan. Malaysia's presence in the global top 10 further underscores the growing mobility benefits enjoyed by countries across the Asia-Pacific region.
By Thai An