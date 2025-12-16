Vietnamese passport climbs on global ranking

Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism

The improvement reflects Vietnam's deepening international integration, a more open visa policy, and strengthened diplomatic relations. It also offers advantages for Vietnamese travellers at a time when international mobility is steadily increasing.

Vietnamese passport holders can now access around 50 destinations without a prior visa, or with simplified entry requirements such as e-visas, visas on arrival, or electronic travel authorisations (ETAs). These destinations include most ASEAN member states, such as Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, as well as a number of popular island nations including the Maldives, the Cook Islands, and Cape Verde.

Although the current ranking remains below Vietnam's 87th position in 2024, the sustained upward trend signals improving global mobility for Vietnamese citizens, facilitating travel for tourists, businesspeople, and international students.

Beyond the direct benefits for passport holders, the improved ranking is also expected to generate positive spillover effects for the tourism sector. Easier access to a wider range of destinations may stimulate outbound travel demand, supporting the development of related services such as logistics, travel agencies, and more specialised travel experiences.