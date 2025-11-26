Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

The programme will be broadcast on Vietjet's official fanpage and TikTok.

Mega Livestream on November 27 will be hosted by chief flight attendant Hoang Minh Quy and MC Van Anh. This is an opportunity for the audience to immerse themselves in a lively, joyful, and warm atmosphere while enjoying practical benefits: hunting millions of 0 VND flight tickets (excluding taxes and fees), receiving thousands of discount codes, booking early Tet 2026 tickets, taking advantage of Business and SkyBoss package fares starting from only VND1.8 million ($68.25) applicable during the livestream (*), and playing minigames with exclusive prizes from Vietjet and its partners. Follow Vietjet's official fanpage to get the latest updates on the Mega Livestream series and prepare for more surprises during this vibrant festive season.

The year-end holiday season will be even more brilliant as passengers explore new journeys with Vietjet, from domestic to vibrant international destinations such as Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Flying with Vietjet, passengers will enjoy a modern travel experience aboard a fuel-efficient fleet, served by a professional and dedicated flight crews, and a delightful inflight menu featuring fresh, hot meals inspired by Vietnamese and international cuisine such as pho thin, banh mi, and iced milk coffee along with vibrant cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Livestream “Vietjet stories in the sky” – exclusive offers, only on Livestream.

(*) Terms and conditions apply

Note: The promotion does not apply during peak travel periods.

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route To celebrate the festive season and the upcoming launch of its first-ever route to the Philippines, Vietjet is offering everyone seven golden days of promotion on the new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Manila, Philippines.

Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods Vietjet continues to provide support to passengers and communities affected by recent floods in Central Vietnam.