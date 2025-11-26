Corporate

Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

November 26, 2025 | 15:32
(0) user say
Vietjet is offering a feast of promotions at Mega Livestream “Vietjet stories in the sky”, taking place from 19:00-23:00 on November 27, along with a series of mini livestreams during golden hours from 12:00-14:00.
Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

The programme will be broadcast on Vietjet's official fanpage and TikTok.

Mega Livestream on November 27 will be hosted by chief flight attendant Hoang Minh Quy and MC Van Anh. This is an opportunity for the audience to immerse themselves in a lively, joyful, and warm atmosphere while enjoying practical benefits: hunting millions of 0 VND flight tickets (excluding taxes and fees), receiving thousands of discount codes, booking early Tet 2026 tickets, taking advantage of Business and SkyBoss package fares starting from only VND1.8 million ($68.25) applicable during the livestream (*), and playing minigames with exclusive prizes from Vietjet and its partners. Follow Vietjet's official fanpage to get the latest updates on the Mega Livestream series and prepare for more surprises during this vibrant festive season.

Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

The year-end holiday season will be even more brilliant as passengers explore new journeys with Vietjet, from domestic to vibrant international destinations such as Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Flying with Vietjet, passengers will enjoy a modern travel experience aboard a fuel-efficient fleet, served by a professional and dedicated flight crews, and a delightful inflight menu featuring fresh, hot meals inspired by Vietnamese and international cuisine such as pho thin, banh mi, and iced milk coffee along with vibrant cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Livestream “Vietjet stories in the sky” – exclusive offers, only on Livestream.

(*) Terms and conditions apply

Note: The promotion does not apply during peak travel periods.

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

To celebrate the festive season and the upcoming launch of its first-ever route to the Philippines, Vietjet is offering everyone seven golden days of promotion on the new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Manila, Philippines.
Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods

Vietjet continues to provide support to passengers and communities affected by recent floods in Central Vietnam.
Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade

Vietjet has taken a major step in its fleet preparation strategy with the arrival of its first Boeing 737-8, part of its landmark order with Boeing.

By Thanh Van

VietJet promotions Festive season Livestreaming aviation

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

Vietnam job market hits new milestone with rising salaries and race for AI talent

