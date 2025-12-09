Dalat leads Vietnam’s 2025 search trends

On December 7, Google released the results of its most-searched topics, which showed Dalat (Lam Dong province) as Vietnam’s most-searched travel spot. It was followed by An Giang, Mui Ne, Danang and Halong. The Year in Search report tracks the most frequent queries across 10 major categories – including 'Travel', 'Overall Trends', 'AI image generation', 'Films', 'Concerts' and more – based on Vietnamese users’ search activity over the year. In the 'Travel' category, all 10 top searches were domestic destinations, underscoring strong and growing interest in travelling within Vietnam.

Google noted that search interest in Dalat remained strong year-round, with notable peaks in late December during the pink grass season, early February when cherry blossoms bloom, and in the summer months (June–August), when travellers flock to the Lam Vien Plateau to escape the heat.

The city’s cool climate, romantic landscapes, and diverse cultural and festive activities continue to reinforce its appeal as a top domestic destination.

Following Dalat, other top-searched locations include An Giang, Mui Ne (Lam Dong), Danang, Halong (Quang Ninh), Quang Ninh, Haiphong, Ca Mau, Phu Quoc, and Vung Tau (Ho Chi Minh City area). Among these, Mui Ne stood out for its beaches, coastal resorts, and vibrant fishing-village culture.

An Giang has also seen a surge in search interest after administrative boundary adjustments last July. With a tourism ecosystem spanning cultural, spiritual, ecological, and island attractions, the province is home to destinations such as Ba Chua Xu Temple on Sam Mountain, Tra Su cajuput forest, Chau Giang Cham village, Hon Phu Tu, and island clusters including Phu Quoc, Hon Son, Nam Du and Ha Tien.

Phu Quoc, in particular, continues to be a major regional draw. Booking.com recently ranked it among the most-searched destinations for the year-end festive season, with search volume rising by 86 per cent on-year, placing it ninth overall in trending interest.