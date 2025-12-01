Corporate

Airlines race to patch Airbus A320/A321 fleets

December 01, 2025 | 09:17
Airbus has requested urgent software and hardware updates for a number of A320 and A321 aircraft, a move that could disrupt airline schedules worldwide.
In an announcement on November 28, the European aircraft manufacturer said the updates affect a significant portion of the A320 family fleet, prompting airlines to review operations and prepare for possible short-term changes to flight schedules as the checks and modifications are carried out.

According to a preliminary assessment, analysis of in-service aircraft indicates that a significant number of A320 family jets could be affected and may require immediate precautionary action.

An emergency airworthiness directive issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency requires affected airlines to implement the modification before their next flight, effective from 23:59 UTC on November 29.

Based on this foundation, Airbus has released a notice to operators, requesting immediate precautionary action through the available software and/or hardware updates.

The incident is expected to lead to operational disruptions for passengers globally at the weekend. In Vietnam, 63 planes of Vietnam Airlines and 65 planes of Vietjet are thought to be affected.

By Thanh Van

