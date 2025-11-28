Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietjet resumes Con Dao flights from early December

November 28, 2025 | 15:24
(0) user say
Vietjet is restarting its flights to Con Dao, giving travellers more options and access to promotional fares as services resume next month.
Vietjet resumes Con Dao flights from early December

Vietjet opened ticket sales on November 26, with flights to Con Dao set to resume on December 3. The airline will operate one daily return service from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, before increasing frequencies to two return flights per day on each route from December 15.

Vietjet resumes Con Dao flights from early December

The services will be operated with modern aircraft and upgraded service standards, supported by optimised operations and more flexible pricing. Together, these improvements aim to offer passengers a convenient, comfortable journey to Con Dao, a destination rich in history and known for its unspoilt natural beauty.

Vietjet resumes Con Dao flights from early December

One-way ticket price starts from VND490,000 ($18.58), excluding taxes and fees, creating greater opportunities for cost-effective, convenient travel for residents and visitors alike. Book now with Vietjet via www.vietjetair.com, the Vietjet mobile app, and booking offices and official agents worldwide to enjoy a great flight experience and many attractive offers.

Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade

Vietjet has taken a major step in its fleet standardisation strategy with the arrival of its first Boeing 737-8, part of its landmark order with Boeing.
Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

Vietjet is offering a feast of promotions at Mega Livestream “Vietjet stories in the sky”, taking place from 19:00-23:00 on November 27, along with a series of mini livestreams during golden hours from 12:00-14:00.
Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region

Vietjet flights are continuing to carry relief supplies from across the country to those who were affected by the heavy flooding and rain in the central region.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VietJet Con Dao Ho Chi Minh City flight aviation

Related Contents

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region

PM urges Ho Chi Minh City to innovate and remain Vietnam’s economic locomotive

PM urges Ho Chi Minh City to innovate and remain Vietnam’s economic locomotive

Ho Chi Minh City engages 500 CEOs in dialogue on building global megacity

Ho Chi Minh City engages 500 CEOs in dialogue on building global megacity

Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

Free tickets, Lunar New Year promotions on offer at Vietjet Mega Livestream

Scandinavian Airlines and Vietnam Airlines broaden agreement with new routes

Scandinavian Airlines and Vietnam Airlines broaden agreement with new routes

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Latest News ⁄ Timeout

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020