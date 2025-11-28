Vietjet resumes Con Dao flights from early December

Vietjet opened ticket sales on November 26, with flights to Con Dao set to resume on December 3. The airline will operate one daily return service from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, before increasing frequencies to two return flights per day on each route from December 15.

The services will be operated with modern aircraft and upgraded service standards, supported by optimised operations and more flexible pricing. Together, these improvements aim to offer passengers a convenient, comfortable journey to Con Dao, a destination rich in history and known for its unspoilt natural beauty.

One-way ticket price starts from VND490,000 ($18.58), excluding taxes and fees, creating greater opportunities for cost-effective, convenient travel for residents and visitors alike. Book now with Vietjet via www.vietjetair.com, the Vietjet mobile app, and booking offices and official agents worldwide to enjoy a great flight experience and many attractive offers.

