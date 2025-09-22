Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

September 22, 2025 | 14:44
(0) user say
Vietnam Airlines Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Airlines) is inviting indicative offers for up to 30 wide-body aircraft-Airbus A350-900 or Boeing 787-9-for delivery between 2028 and 2032.

The national flag carrier will consider all acquisition structures: outright purchase, operating lease, finance lease or sub-lease.

Interested manufacturers, lessors and brokers are requested to submit general information no later than October 8, 2025, including:

  • Number of aircraft offered

  • Aircraft type and configuration

  • Proposed delivery schedule

  • Layout of passenger accommodation (LOPA)

  • Indicative commercial terms (purchase price or lease rate)

Submissions should be sent simultaneously to:

Mdm. Huynh Thanh Lan, Deputy Director – lanhuynh@vietnamairlines.com

Ms. Nguyen Thu Phuong, Deputy General Manager – phuongnguyen@vietnamairlines.com

Ms. Vu Ngoc Chau My, Executive – myvnc@vietnamairlines.com

Fleet Development Team

Investment & Procurement Department

Vietnam Airlines JSC

200 Nguyen Son Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Tel: +84 24 3873 2732, ext. 1918

By Vietnam Airlines

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
vietnam airlines wide-body aircraft Airbus A350-900 Boeing 787-9

Related Contents

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025

Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025

Vietnam Airlines to launch direct Ho Chi Minh City-Copenhagen route

Vietnam Airlines to launch direct Ho Chi Minh City-Copenhagen route

Vietnam Airlines kicks off $72M catering and maintenance projects

Vietnam Airlines kicks off $72M catering and maintenance projects

Vietnam Airlines partners with Scandinavian Airlines to expand network

Vietnam Airlines partners with Scandinavian Airlines to expand network

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

In Cosmetics Asia 2025 Tokyo: Global Ingredients Meet J Beauty Demand

In Cosmetics Asia 2025 Tokyo: Global Ingredients Meet J Beauty Demand

Ecolab Water Awards 2025: Chandra Asri and Aster Win Southeast Asia Prize

Ecolab Water Awards 2025: Chandra Asri and Aster Win Southeast Asia Prize

Ascletis ASC47 Plus Semaglutide 2025: Body Weight Down Fifty Six Point Two Per Cent More

Ascletis ASC47 Plus Semaglutide 2025: Body Weight Down Fifty Six Point Two Per Cent More

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020