Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

The national flag carrier will consider all acquisition structures: outright purchase, operating lease, finance lease or sub-lease.

Interested manufacturers, lessors and brokers are requested to submit general information no later than October 8, 2025, including:

Number of aircraft offered

Aircraft type and configuration

Proposed delivery schedule

Layout of passenger accommodation (LOPA)

Indicative commercial terms (purchase price or lease rate)

Submissions should be sent simultaneously to:

Mdm. Huynh Thanh Lan, Deputy Director – lanhuynh@vietnamairlines.com

Ms. Nguyen Thu Phuong, Deputy General Manager – phuongnguyen@vietnamairlines.com

Ms. Vu Ngoc Chau My, Executive – myvnc@vietnamairlines.com

Fleet Development Team

Investment & Procurement Department

Vietnam Airlines JSC

200 Nguyen Son Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Tel: +84 24 3873 2732, ext. 1918