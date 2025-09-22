Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Airlines) is inviting indicative offers for up to 30 wide-body aircraft-Airbus A350-900 or Boeing 787-9-for delivery between 2028 and 2032.
The national flag carrier will consider all acquisition structures: outright purchase, operating lease, finance lease or sub-lease.
Interested manufacturers, lessors and brokers are requested to submit general information no later than October 8, 2025, including:
-
Number of aircraft offered
-
Aircraft type and configuration
-
Proposed delivery schedule
-
Layout of passenger accommodation (LOPA)
-
Indicative commercial terms (purchase price or lease rate)
Submissions should be sent simultaneously to:
Mdm. Huynh Thanh Lan, Deputy Director – lanhuynh@vietnamairlines.com
Ms. Nguyen Thu Phuong, Deputy General Manager – phuongnguyen@vietnamairlines.com
Ms. Vu Ngoc Chau My, Executive – myvnc@vietnamairlines.com
Fleet Development Team
Investment & Procurement Department
Vietnam Airlines JSC
200 Nguyen Son Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi, Vietnam
Tel: +84 24 3873 2732, ext. 1918
By Vietnam Airlines