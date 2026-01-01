Vietnam Airlines launches new direct service from Hanoi to Cebu

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 December 2025 - Vietnam Airlines has officially inaugurated its direct service between Hanoi (HAN) and Cebu (CEB), marking a significant addition to the airline's expanding international network. This new route strengthens connectivity between Vietnam and Southeast Asia while offering travelers more opportunities to discover some of the region's most renowned resort destinations.

The entire crew of the inaugural flight from Hanoi to Cebu.

Flight VN643, operated by an Airbus A321 and carrying about 100 passengers, departed Noi Bai International Airport at 22:50 on December 2 and landed at Cebu International Airport at 03:30 local time on December 3. To celebrate the route opening, Vietnam Airlines held welcome activities at both airports and presented gifts to passengers on the inaugural flight.



The Hanoi to Cebu route is Vietnam Airlines' first direct link between the Vietnamese capital and the Philippines' popular tourist destination. Cebu is celebrated for its pristine island landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and diverse travel experiences, from tranquil beach escapes and world-class water sports to vibrant dining scenes and nature adventures, making it an ideal place for leisure travelers across the region.



Flights from Hanoi to Cebu will depart every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Return flights from Cebu to Hanoi will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. With a direct flight time of just three hours, Vietnam Airlines significantly shortens the journey between Hanoi and Cebu, making travel more convenient than ever before.



The new service enhances travel for Vietnamese visitors to Cebu, while also opening the door for travelers from the Philippines to experience Hanoi, celebrated for its culinary heritage and proximity to iconic attractions such as Ha Long, Ninh Binh and Sapa.



Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines, said: "The Hanoi to Cebu service represents more than just a new route. It strengthens cultural and economic connections between Vietnam and the region, creating new opportunities for travel and collaboration. Vietnam Airlines is dedicated to providing safe, and high-quality services that promote tourism and foster closer ties between the two countries."



The launch of the direct Hanoi to Cebu service aligns with Vietnam Airlines' strategy to expand its international network, particularly in Southeast Asia, a high potential market with strong tourism growth. This new route will further promote tourism, trade and cultural exchange between Vietnam and the Philippines, contributing to the development of regional aviation and tourism.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.