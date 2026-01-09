Corporate

GIGABYTE Debuts AI TOP Series at CES 2026

January 09, 2026 | 15:48
The technology manufacturer unveils its human-centred edge AI ecosystem through the new AI TOP Series, aiming to transform how users interact with artificial intelligence at the device level.

TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, showcases its AI TOP product line at CES 2026, highlighting that the rapid adoption of AI inferencing is accelerating the shift of AI from cloud to local. AI has become more accessible, responsive, and adaptable for everyday use, accomplishing the concept of "AI for everyone" in the AI era. Recognizing this transition, GIGABYTE introduced the AI TOP system in 2024 to enable local AI development with household-standard power, and has since expanded the lineup to support diverse usage scenarios ranging from personal projects to business deployments.

At the top of the product lineup is the AI TOP system, a fully customizable AI computing solution built with GIGABYTE AI TOP series hardware to match specific AI workload requirements. Designed to empower desktop users for local AI development, the AI TOP 500 system supports AI models up to 405B parameters and is tailored for medium-sized businesses seeking scalable AI computing power locally. For smaller businesses, startups, and individuals, the AI TOP 100 system supports LLM fine-tuning up to 110B+ parameters. To expand performance and accelerate the computing process, multiple AI TOP systems can be clustered through Ethernet and Thunderbolt ports, increasing training speeds and providing scalable power for more workloads.

GIGABYTE also spotlights the personal AI supercomputer, AI TOP ATOM, built for AI prototyping, fine-tuning, and inference locally while delivering data center-class AI performance to the desktop in a compact dimension. Powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, AI TOP ATOM delivers 1 petaFLOP of FP4 AI performance, supports AI models up to 200B parameters, and can scale to 405B parameters by clustering two AI TOP ATOM systems. Paired with the NVIDIA AI software stack, making high-performance local AI more flexible and adaptable for creators, researchers, and developers who need computing power with portability.

To further strengthen the local AI ecosystem, GIGABYTE offers a flexible, upgradable, and data-secured AI portfolio, ranging from human-centered AI gaming laptops with a built-in AI agent, GiMATE, to AI-enhanced components and scalable local AI solutions for high-performance workloads. To experience the innovative AI product lines in person, please visit the GIGABYTE Booth #8519 at LVCC North Hall during CES 2026 or join media and VIP sessions at Venetian Ballroom Level 3 Lido 3004, 3005, and 3104.

By PR Newswire

GIGABYTE GIGABYTE AI TOP AI Development

