AGIBOT Tops Global Humanoid Robot Shipments in 2025

January 09, 2026 | 15:53
Industry analyst Omdia places AGIBOT at the forefront of the humanoid robotics market, with the company achieving the highest worldwide shipment volumes throughout last year's competitive landscape.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, was ranked No.1 globally in both humanoid robot shipment volume and market share in 2025, according to General-Purpose Embodied Intelligent Robot 2026, the latest report released by Omdia. The report shows that AGIBOT shipped more than 5,100 humanoid robots during the year, capturing 39% of global market share and ranking No.1 worldwide across the two key commercial indicators.

Omdia reports that the global humanoid robot market entered a phase of rapid growth in 2025, with total annual shipments reaching approximately 13,000 units, reflecting accelerating commercial adoption across multiple application scenarios. Among them, AGIBOT shipped more than 5,100 humanoid robots during the year, accounting for 39% of global market share — ranking first worldwide in both shipment volume and market share.

AGIBOT has built a diversified humanoid robot portfolio spanning full-sized humanoids, compact half-sized humanoids, and wheeled embodied robots. These humanoids have been commercially deployed across a wide range of scenarios, including reception and hospitality, entertainment and commercial performances, industrial intelligent manufacturing, logistics sorting, security inspection and patrol, data collection and training, scientific research and education.

Using its heatmap-based evaluation model, Omdia assessed leading global players across eight dimensions, including Form Factor and Mobility, Payload and Lifting Capability, Manipulation, Perception and Navigation, AI Learning, Ease of Customization, Production and Deployment Scalability, and Commercial Impact. AGIBOT received the highest rating — Advanced Capability — in six of the evaluated dimensions, the most top-tier ratings awarded to any company in this assessment.

The report highlights that the deep integration of generative AI and robotics is accelerating the evolution of robots from executing predefined tasks toward general-purpose embodied intelligence with autonomous learning and environmental adaptability. AGIBOT, alongside companies such as Unitree and Tesla, is identified by Omdia as part of the global "first tier" of humanoid robot developers actively driving the industry forward.

Omdia forecasts exponential growth for the humanoid robot market over the next decade, projecting global annual shipments to reach 2.6 million units by 2035.

By PR Newswire

Agibot

AGIBOT humanoid robot shipments embodied intelligence

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

