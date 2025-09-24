Corporate

SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

September 24, 2025 | 18:25
(0) user say
Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines are deepening their partnership with a new codeshare agreement set to launch next month.
SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

The agreement, announced on September 23, will take effect from October 26. Under the deal, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will codeshare on Vietnam Airlines flights between Singapore and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, while Vietnam Airlines will do the same on SIA services linking Singapore with Danang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. The arrangement remains subject to regulatory approval, with tickets aiming to be available from October 10 through both carriers and travel agents.

The agreement further strengthens ties between SIA and Vietnam Airlines. Both carriers will also look at expanding the codeshare to additional destinations and broadening commercial cooperation to give customers more choice, improved connectivity, and greater value.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing strategic partnership between Vietnam Airlines and SIA," said Nguyen Quang Trung, director of Corporate Planning and Development at Vietnam Airlines. "The collaboration leverages the extensive route networks and premium services of both airlines, enhancing connectivity between Vietnam and Singapore while delivering greater flexibility and a more seamless travel experience for passengers."

"Meanwhile, the partnership strengthens the international presence of Vietnam Airlines while supporting our commitment to align with world-class service standards. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with Singapore Airlines and jointly contributing to the long-term, sustainable development of the regional aviation industry," he added.

Dai Haoyu, senior vice president marketing planning of Singapore Airlines, said, "Our partnership with Vietnam Airlines is an important step in enhancing air connectivity between Singapore and Vietnam. By combining our networks, we can provide customers with more choice, greater flexibility, and smoother transfers across both carriers’ services. This collaboration will also help drive tourism and economic growth, while further strengthening the close ties between our two countries."

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Driving on growth momentum, air carriers in Vietnam are leaning into new plans to anticipate the next growth phase.
Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Airlines) is inviting indicative offers for up to 30 wide-body aircraft-Airbus A350-900 or Boeing 787-9-for delivery between 2028 and 2032.
Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity Vietjet chairwoman: every aircraft brings trust, employment, and prosperity

Vietjet has received its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft from the airline manufacturer.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
singapore airlines vietnam airlines Codeshare agreement strategic partnership Seamless travel experience

