New Year tourism receipts top $40m in key cities

Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, Hanoi, Quang Ninh, and Lam Dong each generated more than $40 million in tourism revenue over the four-day New Year holiday in early 2026. According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), Ho Chi Minh City led nationwide in both visitor numbers and receipts, welcoming an estimated 1.24 million visitors, posting average hotel occupancy of 75 per cent, and earning over $104 million in tourism revenue.

Danang ranked second, posting an unexpectedly strong holiday performance, with tourism revenue estimated at $97.8 million. The city welcomed around 345,000 international visitors, accounting for more than half of total arrivals. Beachfront hotels in the 4- to 5-star segment reported occupancy rates of 80-90 per cent.

The municipal Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism attributed the growth to the full restoration of international flight routes, large-scale New Year countdown events, diversified promotional schemes, and favourable weather.

Over the four-day holiday, Hanoi received approximately 630,000 visitors, generating an estimated $84 million in tourism revenue. Average hotel occupancy across the capital reached close to 74 per cent.

The extended holiday encouraged longer stays in Quang Ninh, with peak demand concentrated in the first three days, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. From December 31 to January 4, the province welcomed an estimated 657,000 visitors, including 218,000 overnight guests, with total tourism revenue reaching about around $65 million.

Lam Dong also reported a buoyant holiday period. The provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism estimated total arrivals at around 650,000, with tourism revenue reaching $48 million, making Lam Dong the fifth locality to surpass the $40 million threshold during the New Year break.

Other destinations posting strong results included An Giang and Nghe An. An Giang welcomed nearly 350,000 visitors, with average hotel occupancy at 61.65 per cent and tourism revenue estimated at $34.4 million. Nghe An also received around 350,000 visitors, generating approximately $35.4 million.

Ninh Binh continued to reinforce its reputation as a 'world heritage destination', welcoming 723,000 visitors, including 178,000 international arrivals, and recording tourism revenue of about $31.8 million.

Meanwhile, Quang Tri attracted around 120,000 visitors, including an estimated 4,500 international tourists, mainly from the US, Australia, Europe, and Northeast Asia. Tourism revenue was estimated at $5.5 million, with average hotel occupancy at 45 per cent, rising to around 70 per cent in key tourism areas.

Other localities also saw notable visitor numbers during the holiday, including Hue with 85,000 arrivals and Ca Mau with approximately 151,000 visitors.