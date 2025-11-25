Corporate

Scandinavian Airlines and Vietnam Airlines broaden agreement with new routes

November 25, 2025 | 17:04
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced on November 21 that it is expanding cooperation with Vietnam Airlines through a broader codeshare agreement.
Scandinavian Airlines and Vietnam Airlines broaden agreement with new routes

The new partnership introduces direct links between Copenhagen (CPH) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), together with onward destinations across Vietnam and Scandinavia.

The launch coincides with Vietnam Airlines’ inaugural CPH–SGN service on December 15, marking a new chapter in the airlines’ collaboration first established in 2024.

“This expansion marks an important milestone in our partnership with Vietnam Airlines. By adding direct connectivity between Copenhagen and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as new onward destinations across Vietnam and Scandinavia, we are offering our customers more choice, flexibility, and convenience than ever before. Together, SAS and Vietnam Airlines are committed to delivering seamless travel experiences and enhanced benefits for our frequent flyers,” said Paul Verhagen, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at SAS.

With the new agreement, SAS customers can book Vietnam Airlines’ direct CPH–SGN flights under the SAS code, as well as onward connections to Hanoi, Danang, Phu Quoc, Dalat, and Hue.

Vietnam Airlines will also place its code on SAS-operated flights beyond Copenhagen, including domestic routes to Aarhus, Aalborg, and Billund, and intra-Scandinavian services to Stockholm, Oslo, Gothenburg, Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Helsinki.

The partnership supports SAS’ continued development of Copenhagen as its main hub, reinforcing its role as a gateway to Asia, Europe, and North America. Enhanced connectivity through CPH strengthens traffic flows from the US and across Europe, ensuring smoother journeys for international travellers.

Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025 Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines held its AGM on June 25 to approve its audited financial statements for 2024 and production and business plans for 2025.
Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been named among the top 10 enterprises in the logistics industry for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) work.
Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles partners with ALL Accor to unlock more rewarding journeys Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles partners with ALL Accor to unlock more rewarding journeys

Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles and ALL Accor, the lifestyle loyalty and booking platform by Accor, on November 7 announced a partnership to provide members with even more ways to travel, stay, and be rewarded.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Scandinavian Airlines vietnam airlines Direct connectivity Seamless travel experiences Copenhagen Ho Chi Minh City aviation

