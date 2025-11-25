Scandinavian Airlines and Vietnam Airlines broaden agreement with new routes

The new partnership introduces direct links between Copenhagen (CPH) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), together with onward destinations across Vietnam and Scandinavia.

The launch coincides with Vietnam Airlines’ inaugural CPH–SGN service on December 15, marking a new chapter in the airlines’ collaboration first established in 2024.

“This expansion marks an important milestone in our partnership with Vietnam Airlines. By adding direct connectivity between Copenhagen and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as new onward destinations across Vietnam and Scandinavia, we are offering our customers more choice, flexibility, and convenience than ever before. Together, SAS and Vietnam Airlines are committed to delivering seamless travel experiences and enhanced benefits for our frequent flyers,” said Paul Verhagen, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at SAS.

With the new agreement, SAS customers can book Vietnam Airlines’ direct CPH–SGN flights under the SAS code, as well as onward connections to Hanoi, Danang, Phu Quoc, Dalat, and Hue.



Vietnam Airlines will also place its code on SAS-operated flights beyond Copenhagen, including domestic routes to Aarhus, Aalborg, and Billund, and intra-Scandinavian services to Stockholm, Oslo, Gothenburg, Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Helsinki.

The partnership supports SAS’ continued development of Copenhagen as its main hub, reinforcing its role as a gateway to Asia, Europe, and North America. Enhanced connectivity through CPH strengthens traffic flows from the US and across Europe, ensuring smoother journeys for international travellers.

