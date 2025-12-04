The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

According to Travel Trends 2025 , released on December 3, around 69 per cent of Vietnamese travellers plan to holiday within the country.

Among them, 42 per cent favour familiar destinations, while 37 per cent cite the convenience of short travel times. In addition, 45 per cent would consider attending a local festival during their trip, factors that help explain why Vietnam's traditional holiday hotspots continue to dominate year-end plans.

Phu Quoc remains the most-searched domestic destination for the festive period, recording an 86 per cent increase in search interest on-year.

Dalat, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi follow, each offering a diverse range of seasonal activities and celebrations. Beach destinations such as Danang, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, and Mui Ne remain attractive for leisure travel, while Hoi An and Sapa continue to appeal to visitors seeking cultural or festive experiences.

Short-haul international travel is also picking up momentum. Nearly 30 per cent of Vietnamese respondents say they are likely to take a 1-4 night overseas break, while a further 29 per cent are considering a 5-7 night trip in 2025. The year-end period therefore provides an ideal window for outbound holidays.

Bangkok, Tokyo, and Seoul top the list of the most-searched international destinations, each offering distinct festive season attractions, from Bangkok's vibrant year-end atmosphere to the holiday ambience in Tokyo and Seoul.

For longer trips, Sydney and Paris stand out. Sydney remains a popular choice thanks to its iconic New Year's Eve celebrations, while Paris is the fastest climber in the top 10, with search interest rising more than 51 per cent on-year, driven by its Christmas lanterns.

Search data for inbound travellers visiting Vietnam between December 20 and January 4, 2026 also reflects a broad interest in cultural and leisure experiences.

Alongside the major gateways of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, international travellers are looking towards coastal and island destinations such as Phu Quoc, Danang, and Nha Trang, as well as Hoi An, Sapa, and Dalat.

