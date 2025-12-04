Corporate

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

December 04, 2025 | 18:33
(0) user say
With 83 per cent of Vietnamese travellers preferring weekend trips, the proximity of the New Year holiday to the weekend is expected to further stimulate short break demand.
The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

According to Travel Trends 2025, released on December 3, around 69 per cent of Vietnamese travellers plan to holiday within the country.

Among them, 42 per cent favour familiar destinations, while 37 per cent cite the convenience of short travel times. In addition, 45 per cent would consider attending a local festival during their trip, factors that help explain why Vietnam's traditional holiday hotspots continue to dominate year-end plans.

Phu Quoc remains the most-searched domestic destination for the festive period, recording an 86 per cent increase in search interest on-year.

Dalat, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi follow, each offering a diverse range of seasonal activities and celebrations. Beach destinations such as Danang, Nha Trang, Vung Tau, and Mui Ne remain attractive for leisure travel, while Hoi An and Sapa continue to appeal to visitors seeking cultural or festive experiences.

Short-haul international travel is also picking up momentum. Nearly 30 per cent of Vietnamese respondents say they are likely to take a 1-4 night overseas break, while a further 29 per cent are considering a 5-7 night trip in 2025. The year-end period therefore provides an ideal window for outbound holidays.

Bangkok, Tokyo, and Seoul top the list of the most-searched international destinations, each offering distinct festive season attractions, from Bangkok's vibrant year-end atmosphere to the holiday ambience in Tokyo and Seoul.

For longer trips, Sydney and Paris stand out. Sydney remains a popular choice thanks to its iconic New Year's Eve celebrations, while Paris is the fastest climber in the top 10, with search interest rising more than 51 per cent on-year, driven by its Christmas lanterns.

Search data for inbound travellers visiting Vietnam between December 20 and January 4, 2026 also reflects a broad interest in cultural and leisure experiences.

Alongside the major gateways of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, international travellers are looking towards coastal and island destinations such as Phu Quoc, Danang, and Nha Trang, as well as Hoi An, Sapa, and Dalat.

Vietnam and Laos among Southeast Asia's best-value destinations Vietnam and Laos among Southeast Asia's best-value destinations

Vietnam and Laos have been recognized by UK-based travel publication Time Out as top budget-friendly destinations in Southeast Asia, where travelers can enjoy great food, comfortable accommodation, and rich cultural experiences without breaking the bank.
Agoda Reveals Top Visa-Free Destinations Agoda Reveals Top Visa-Free Destinations

List highlights Asian and European favorites for South Koreans.
Two Vietnamese villages named among the world's best rural destinations Two Vietnamese villages named among the world's best rural destinations

Two Vietnamese villages have been named among the World's Best Tourism Villages for 2025 by the United Nations Tourism Organization, highlighting the country's progress in sustainable rural tourism.
Vietnam named among world's top four culinary destinations Vietnam named among world's top four culinary destinations

Vietnam has been recognized as one of the world's most attractive culinary destinations, ranking fourth globally in the Readers' Choice Awards 2025 announced by Condé Nast Traveler.
Hilton and Sun Group lead Vietnam's next wave of premium travel Hilton and Sun Group lead Vietnam's next wave of premium travel

As Vietnam's tourism enters a new era of sustainable, experience-driven growth, Hilton is deepening its commitment to the market through an expanded partnership with Sun Group, set to add nearly 1,800 rooms across five new properties, including Conrad, LXR, and DoubleTree by Hilton. Speaking to VIR's Khanh Linh, Maria Ariizumi, Hilton's Vice President of Development for Southeast Asia, highlighted the group's long-term vision for Vietnam and the substantial value this expansion offers to investment partners.
Vietnam named among the world's most exciting winter destinations Vietnam named among the world's most exciting winter destinations

Vietnam has been ranked 16th among the 20 most exciting winter destinations for 2025-2026 by UK-based travel magazine Time Out, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism confirmed on December 4.

By Thai An

