Vietnam named among the world’s most exciting winter destinations

December 04, 2025 | 15:10
Vietnam has been ranked 16th among the 20 most exciting winter destinations for 2025-2026 by UK-based travel magazine Time Out, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism confirmed on December 4.

The country was listed in the “Best for Food” category, which recognises destinations where cuisine alone is a compelling enough reason to visit.

Vietnam named among the world’s most exciting winter destinations

Time Out highlighted that travellers can enjoy excellent food everywhere, from pavement stalls to high-end restaurants, at prices far more accessible than many other international destinations.

According to the magazine, Vietnam leaves travellers with unforgettable impressions of its traditional dishes, especially during the colder months. Northern Vietnam’s winter temperatures of 12-15°C make it an ideal time to savour iconic dishes such as pho, bun thang, bun moc, and a variety of hot sweet soups, all of which have been celebrated repeatedly by international media.

Time Out highlighted three standout destinations: Hanoi, celebrated for the charm of its Old Quarter, its cosy jazz bars, and vibrant street food culture; Hoi An, admired for its lantern-lit ancient streets and famed cao lau noodles; and Ho Chi Minh City, noted for its lively entertainment scene and diverse culinary offerings, ideal for travellers seeking a dynamic urban experience.

Beyond its culinary appeal, Vietnam’s rich natural and cultural diversity continues to captivate international visitors, from the majestic northern mountains and fertile deltas to long coastlines and multiple UNESCO-recognised heritage sites, each region offers its own unique character. Vietnam’s winter, milder than that of temperate countries, also provides favourable conditions for sightseeing and cultural exploration.

Vietnam’s inclusion in Time Out’s list places it alongside globally renowned winter destinations such as Cape Town (South Africa), Tenerife (Spain), Namibia, and Cartagena (Colombia).

Despite each destination offering its own distinctive charm, Vietnam stands out for its harmonious blend of culture, cuisine, and pleasant winter climate, qualities that Time Out says deliver an “unforgettable” experience for international travellers.

By Thai An

TagTag:
Vietnam Vietnam tourism winter destinations Winter

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

