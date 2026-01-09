WePlay GALA NIGHT Debuts with Neon Honour Party

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 3rd, 2026, WePlay ignites a brilliant social entertainment phenomenon in Taiwan. As a beloved social entertainment platform among young people in Taiwan, WePlay presents "Neon Honour Party – WePlay GALA NIGHT" at the Sunrise Hall in Dazhi Dian Hua, hosting the most spectacular offline event of the year. As a heartfelt token of appreciation for Taiwan's core players' companionship and support throughout the year, WePlay has meticulously crafted this premium party featuring celebrity performances, interactive games, and exciting prize draws. Hundreds of loyal WePlay players gather together to ignite the most dazzling year-end social celebration night, creating unforgettable immersive social experiences and warm memories for one another.

WePlay GALA NIGHT: Three Details Showcasing Meticulous Care for VIP Players

This WePlay GALA NIGHT centers on VIP players, demonstrating WePlay's deep commitment to player experience through three carefully designed details:

Invitation-Only Party, Details Embodying Honor – From exclusive invitations to customized party favors, from VIP black wristbands to priority interaction privileges, every detail is carefully curated to ensure each VIP attendee feels seen, valued, and treated with supreme respect.

Chart-Topping Artists Perform Up Close – Breaking the barrier between stage and audience, WePlay invites renowned music superstars to perform live, offering VIP players exclusive opportunities for close interaction and immersive sensory experiences — a privilege reserved only for core platform members.

Platform Rising Stars Take the Stage – Three popular Soundwave singers from the WePlay community showcase their creative vitality and musical talent, allowing VIP players to witness the growth and brilliance of community members.

Three layers of progressive musical experience, each layer carrying WePlay's deepest gratitude and highest respect for VIP players.

Four Rounds of Luxury Prize Draws, Exceptional Value Rewards

This party features four stages of exciting prize draw sessions with an impressive lineup:

Third Prize – Exclusive limited-edition designer rings × 12 winners

Second Prize – HomePod mini × 3 winners

First Prize – AirPods × 2 winners

Grand Prize – iPhone 17 Pro × 1 winner

Plus exclusive WePlay merchandise available for free redemption through game participation on-site.

Annual Gala Awards Ceremony: Witnessing Glory Born

The December Annual Gala concluded brilliantly, with its most glittering moment shining brilliantly on the January 3rd GALA NIGHT stage. The top three champion players took the stage, receiving the highest honor medal amid thunderous applause from hundreds of attendees. Simultaneously, Voice Room C327 broadcast the event in real-time, allowing online players to transcend screens and witness this historic moment together.

Online and offline voices unite in jubilation, applause and accolades intertwining into a symphony of glory unique to WePlay. Every cheer is the highest tribute to champion players — WePlay transforms the virtual championship title from the annual gala into tangible glory, ensuring champions' achievements are not only witnessed but cherished throughout the entire community.

This is the unique privilege WePlay grants champion players: glory, warmth, and honor — each indispensable.

Online-Offline Integration: A New Social Experience Bridging Virtual and Reality

"Neon Honour Party" represents WePlay's significant upgrade from a purely online social entertainment platform to an "online + offline integrated ecosystem."

WePlay's Taiwan market manager stated: "Our players don't just build connections in the virtual world; they should gather, celebrate, and resonate in reality. 'Neon Honour Party' is WePlay's bold attempt to invite players from screens into reality, transforming digital friendships into on-site warmth. Here, every game, every laugh, every round of applause carries WePlay's ultimate vision for young people's social entertainment experience worldwide."

WePlay's Social Entertainment Philosophy: Connection, Interaction, Joy, Warmth

As a leading next-generation global social entertainment platform, WePlay remains committed to creating a "play and chat, relax and socialize" online entertainment experience for young people. Yet WePlay's vision extends far beyond this — through offline parties, celebrity interactions, and community connections, WePlay is extending the joy of the virtual world into real life, demonstrating through action the corporate mission of "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world." Behind every party lies WePlay's promise to users: on our platform, you'll not only find entertainment's delight but also discover your own social family, creative stage, and unlimited possibilities.

WePlay Official Website: https://weplayapp.com/

WeJoy Official Website: https://wejoyhub.com/