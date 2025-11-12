Vietnam.travel climbs to second place in Southeast Asia website rankings

The official portal for promoting Vietnamese tourism to international audiences, vietnam.travel, operated by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), has climbed sharply in global website rankings, now standing second in Southeast Asia. According to data from similarweb.com, a leading website analytics platform, vietnam.travel reached #104,698 worldwide in October, an improvement of 16,000 places since March.

Within Southeast Asia, Vietnam’s tourism website ranks second, just behind Thailand (#51,251), and ahead of Singapore (#109,858), Indonesia (#203,665), Malaysia (#216,688), and the Philippines (#1,687,836).

The website has seen particularly strong traffic growth from key markets such as the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia. In October alone, visits from the US rose 40.8 per cent, Singapore 34 per cent, Indonesia 41.6 per cent, and Australia 4 per cent.

Despite trailing Thailand in overall ranking, vietnam.travel outperforms the Thai website in several engagement indicators. Average page views per visit reached 1.92 pages, higher than Thailand’s 1.49, while average visit duration was 44 seconds compared to 36 seconds. The bounce rate for vietnam.travel stood at 49.8 per cent, significantly lower than Thailand’s 60.1 per cent, reflecting stronger content appeal and user engagement.

Mobile devices account for 66.96 per cent of all visits to vietnam.travel, while 33.04 per cent come from desktop users. Nearly 50.71 per cent of visits originate from search engines, with 26.17 per cent direct traffic, a sign of strong global brand recognition, notably higher than Thailand’s 18.66 per cent.

As VNAT’s official online communication channel, vietnam.travel is operated by the Tourism Information Centre to promote Vietnam’s destinations and experiences worldwide.

The centre has adopted an integrated digital strategy, combining the website with social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to amplify the message of a safe, friendly, and vibrant Vietnam, particularly during the year-end international travel season.