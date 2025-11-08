Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles partners with ALL Accor to unlock more rewarding journeys

November 08, 2025 | 10:25
(0) user say
Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles and ALL Accor, the lifestyle loyalty and booking platform by Accor, on November 7 announced a partnership to provide members with even more ways to travel, stay, and be rewarded.

This partnership provides members with more ways to earn and redeem, creating a more flexible and rewarding experience both in the air and on the ground.

Through seamless two-way conversions, members can exchange their rewards easily: 3,000 ALL Reward points convert to 2,000 Lotusmiles redeemable for flight tickets, upgrades, lounge access, and more.

Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles partners with ALL Accor to unlock more rewarding journeys
Photo: Vietnam Airlines

5,000 Lotusmiles convert to 1,000 ALL Reward points, which can be redeemed in more than 100 ways across Accor's 5,700 hotels and more than 45 brands worldwide, from complimentary nights and in-hotel privileges to exclusive lifestyle experiences.

To celebrate the launch, members enjoy an exclusive 50 per cent bonus offer from November 7-30: 3,000 ALL Reward points converted to 3,000 Lotusmiles (instead of 2,000); and 5,000 Lotusmiles converted to 1,500 ALL Reward points (instead of 1,000).

This collaboration empowers members of both schemes to maximise their rewards, creating unforgettable journeys with every stay and every flight.

Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles partners with ALL Accor to unlock more rewarding journeys
Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Kerry Healy, chief commercial officer, premium, midscale and economy at Accor, said, “We are delighted to launch our partnership with Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles working with the country's flagship carrier and its strong domestic network and growing international reach. The collaboration gives our members greater choice and flexibility through seamless two-way conversion, earning and redeeming points for flights, upgrades, and lounge access, as well as hotel stays, dining, and experiences. Together, we are elevating loyalty with a simpler, more valuable programme that supports every journey.”

Nguyen Sy Thanh, Lotusmiles director at Vietnam Airlines, added, “Vietnam Airlines is proud to partner with ALL Accor to enhance the value of our Lotusmiles package. By opening access to Accor's extensive global portfolio, we are offering our members more meaningful ways to earn and redeem, whether for business trips, family holidays, or unique lifestyle experiences. This partnership sets Lotusmiles apart and strengthens our vision to deliver seamless benefits that match the evolving aspirations of our passengers.”

Vietnam Airlines earns awards for ESG efforts Vietnam Airlines earns awards for ESG efforts

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been named among the top 10 enterprises in the logistics industry for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) work.
Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Airlines) is inviting indicative offers for up to 30 wide-body aircraft-Airbus A350-900 or Boeing 787-9-for delivery between 2028 and 2032.
SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines are deepening their partnership with a new codeshare agreement set to launch next month.
Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu

Vietnam Airlines is expanding its regional footprint with a new direct route connecting Hanoi and Cebu, set to take off on December 1.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
vietnam airlines Lotusmiles ALL Accor journeys rewarding experience

Related Contents

Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu

Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu

SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025

Vietnam Airlines sets ambition targets for 2025

Vietnam Airlines kicks off $72M catering and maintenance projects

Vietnam Airlines kicks off $72M catering and maintenance projects

Opportunity for Aircraft Lessors: VNA Opens Tender for narrow-body aircraft Fleet

Opportunity for Aircraft Lessors: VNA Opens Tender for narrow-body aircraft Fleet

Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu

Vietnam Airlines to launch first direct service to Cebu

SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

SIA and Vietnam Airlines expand partnership with new codeshare

Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Aviation industry anticipates upcoming growth period

Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

Vietnam Airlines earns accolade for ESG efforts

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Travel

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Netherlands supports Vietnam’s ambition to become semiconductor hub

Netherlands supports Vietnam’s ambition to become semiconductor hub

Vietnam’s semiconductor leap: turning vision into global leadership

Vietnam’s semiconductor leap: turning vision into global leadership

Vietnam’s semiconductor industry drive gains global momentum

Vietnam’s semiconductor industry drive gains global momentum

Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles partners with ALL Accor to unlock more rewarding journeys

Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles partners with ALL Accor to unlock more rewarding journeys

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020