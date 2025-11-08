Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles partners with ALL Accor to unlock more rewarding journeys

This partnership provides members with more ways to earn and redeem, creating a more flexible and rewarding experience both in the air and on the ground.

Through seamless two-way conversions, members can exchange their rewards easily: 3,000 ALL Reward points convert to 2,000 Lotusmiles redeemable for flight tickets, upgrades, lounge access, and more.

Photo: Vietnam Airlines

5,000 Lotusmiles convert to 1,000 ALL Reward points, which can be redeemed in more than 100 ways across Accor's 5,700 hotels and more than 45 brands worldwide, from complimentary nights and in-hotel privileges to exclusive lifestyle experiences.

To celebrate the launch, members enjoy an exclusive 50 per cent bonus offer from November 7-30: 3,000 ALL Reward points converted to 3,000 Lotusmiles (instead of 2,000); and 5,000 Lotusmiles converted to 1,500 ALL Reward points (instead of 1,000).

This collaboration empowers members of both schemes to maximise their rewards, creating unforgettable journeys with every stay and every flight.

Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Kerry Healy, chief commercial officer, premium, midscale and economy at Accor, said, “We are delighted to launch our partnership with Vietnam Airlines' Lotusmiles working with the country's flagship carrier and its strong domestic network and growing international reach. The collaboration gives our members greater choice and flexibility through seamless two-way conversion, earning and redeeming points for flights, upgrades, and lounge access, as well as hotel stays, dining, and experiences. Together, we are elevating loyalty with a simpler, more valuable programme that supports every journey.”

Nguyen Sy Thanh, Lotusmiles director at Vietnam Airlines, added, “Vietnam Airlines is proud to partner with ALL Accor to enhance the value of our Lotusmiles package. By opening access to Accor's extensive global portfolio, we are offering our members more meaningful ways to earn and redeem, whether for business trips, family holidays, or unique lifestyle experiences. This partnership sets Lotusmiles apart and strengthens our vision to deliver seamless benefits that match the evolving aspirations of our passengers.”

