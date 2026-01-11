FDI momentum accelerates transformation of Vietnam’s plastics sector

Plastics packaging production, serving a wide range of industries such as electronics, automobiles, construction, healthcare, textiles, and consumer goods, plays a critical role thanks to design flexibility and the ability to optimise costs.

Plastics enterprises require capital and financial partners with deep industry understanding to accompany them throughout their transformation

However, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam's localisation rate across supporting industries is currently only about 35 per cent, well below the target of 45-50 per cent set for 2030. Meanwhile, domestic demand and opportunities arising from global supply chain shifts are opening an enormous market gap.

Although some Vietnamese enterprises have mastered the production of complex components and high-tech plastic products, their number remains modest relative to market needs.

Technology constraints, heavy reliance on imported raw materials of up to 70 per cent, intense competition, and increasingly strict green standards are forcing plastics firms to accelerate their transformation more than ever.

"To participate in the global supply chain and provide components for foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam, we must comprehensively upgrade, from technology application and production line modernisation to human resource development and smart financial management, all towards sustainable growth. At the initial stage, enterprises require significant upfront capital," said Le Van Thanh, the chief accountant of a plastics component manufacturer supplying the healthcare sector from the southern province of Dong Nai.

Nguyen Van Hung, director of a plastics enterprise specialising in supplying components to FDI factories and exporting to the EU, noted that Vietnam has significant opportunities in the global supply chain, but capital pressure remains heavy. Imported raw material prices fluctuate with oil prices and exchange rates, while cash flow is often locked due to long payment cycles.

"On top of that, green standards from the US and EU require sizeable investment in new technologies and processes. What we need is not only capital, but a financial partner who understands the industry and can accompany us through this transformation."

Financial leverage to enter the global playing field

With a deep understanding of the characteristics of the plastics industry, southern lender ACB has developed a full-cycle financial solutions ecosystem to help enterprises proactively manage resources, maintain uninterrupted production, and enhance their global integration capacity.

Regarding specialised solutions for plastics enterprises, a representative of ACB's Corporate Banking Division stated, “We provide flexible working capital loans including unsecured facilities or options requiring as little as 30 per cent collateral. At the same time, we offer medium- and long-term financing to support investment in machinery upgrades and production expansion.

“For export-oriented enterprises, our trade finance solutions, such as expedited letter of credit issuance, pre-payment against export documents, contract guarantees, and payment guarantees, help ensure delivery schedules and enhance credibility.”

ACB delivers comprehensive solutions enabling plastics enterprises to step onto the global stage

ACB's financial services ecosystem helps plastics enterprises optimise daily transactions.

For companies with frequent foreign-currency transactions, ACB offers FX rate lock-ins of up to 48 hours, reduced or waived international transfer fees, and fast processing via electronic documentation.

At the same time, enterprises can reduce financial pressure through exchange-rate and interest-rate hedging tools aligned with foreign exchange market movements.

For foreign-invested enterprises, ACB provides:

*Preferential credit packages with competitive interest rates, tailored to each development stage, from initial factory construction to medium-and-long-term expansion loans and working capital financing;

*Trade and export financing solutions, enabling firms to maximise tariff benefits from comprehensive new-generation free trade agreements like Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, EVFTA, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to expand markets and optimise capital costs;

*Multi-account liquidity management solutions to optimise global cash flows and foreign exchange risk prevention, well suited to cross-border supply chains, helping enterprises operate transparently, control import costs, and standardise financial processes.

Plastics manufacturing is also under considerable pressure regarding recycling obligations and green production standards.

In response, ACB has launched a green credit package of up to $200 million to support businesses in investing in energy-efficient machinery, recycling systems, and emission-reduction technologies, meeting environmental, social, and governance standards and the requirements of global partners.

By positioning itself as a bridge between incoming FDI and the upgrading of domestic suppliers, ACB aims to contribute meaningfully to Vietnam's long-term economic growth.

For more information on financial solutions for plastics enterprises, please visit ACB branches and transaction offices nationally or contact the 24/7 centre on +84 28 38 247 247.

Plastic businesses report contradictory earning results While many plastic enterprises reported positive results in both revenue and profits in the fourth quarter of last year, there are still enterprises reporting a decline in profits, even suffering losses.

Binh Minh Plastics honored by Forbes Vietnam Binh Minh Plastics JSC (BM PLASCO), an SCG member in Vietnam, was named as one of the 50 Best Listed Firms in 2022 by Forbes Vietnam.