Vietjet takes delivery of first Boeing 737-8 in $32bn order

September 22, 2025 | 11:00
Vietjet has celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 aircraft, marking a milestone in the airline’s landmark $32 billion order with the US manufacturer.

The handover ceremony took place on September 21 at Boeing’s Delivery Centre in the US city of Seattle, Washington, with Vietnam’s State President Luong Cuong, senior officials from both countries, and business partners in attendance. The event marks the beginning of Vietjet’s rollout of 200 Boeing 737 aircraft, underscoring the growing aviation and economic ties between Vietnam and the United States.

Vietjet CEO Dinh Viet Phuong and president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stephanie Pope, sign the delivery certificate

The event coincided with the 30th anniversary of Vietnam–US diplomatic normalisation and marked a major milestone in the partnership between Vietjet and Boeing. It also stood as a powerful symbol of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reinforcing trade and investment ties while supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in the US.

The new aircraft, along with hundreds more to be delivered in the forthcoming years, will be deployed on Vietjet’s high-demand regional routes, enhancing the travel experience for millions of passengers.

The new deal also underscores Vietjet’s commitment to expanding its international network, while contributing to the sustainable development of the aviation industry regionally and globally.

Vietnam’s President Luong Cuong, together with leaders of Vietjet and Boeing in Seattle

"The first Boeing aircraft received under this historic order is the result of nearly a decade-long partnership between Boeing and Vietjet. It marks the start of hundreds more deliveries in the years ahead," said Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, chairwoman of Vietjet, speaking at the event.

"This milestone strengthens bilateral trade, symbolises the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and reflects our shared ambition to reach new heights in aviation. It also delivers real benefits to both economies and creates more jobs for the American people," she added.

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, "On behalf of the Boeing team, we are honoured to join Vietjet in celebrating the airline’s first Boeing airplane. The 737-8 will support the airline’s network growth, opening new routes to serve Southeast Asia and reinforcing the strength of one of the region’s most dynamic new-generation airlines."

Vietjet is a full member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and holds the IATA Operational Safety Audit certification. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, it has been awarded the highest 7-star safety rating by Airlineratings.com and consistently ranked among the world’s top 50 airlines for financial health and operational performance by Airfinance Journal The airline has also been recognised as Best Low-Cost Carrier by organisations including Skytrax, CAPA, and AirlineRatings.

Vietjet's Q2 business results have surpassed expectations while marking significant milestones with substantial aircraft orders, the expansion of ground self-service operations, and winning project bids at Long Thanh International Airport.
Vietjet has reported strong first-half results for 2025, reinforcing its international profile and Vietnam's ambition to become a regional aviation hub.
Vietjet has received the Sustainability Award 2025 from AirlineRatings, an organisation specialising in evaluating global airline services and safety.

By Hong Thuy

President Luong Cuong Vietjet CEO Dinh Viet Boeing Commercial Airplanes International Air Transport Stephanie Pope President VietJet New-age carrier Boeing 737-8

