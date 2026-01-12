Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

With total investment of VND1.6 trillion ($60.9 million), the project has a gross capacity of 30 MW and is expected to generate approximately 89 GWh of electricity annually. PEG owns 100 per cent of Sunpro, which is backed by a 20-year feed-in tariff with Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), providing stable, long-term revenue.

“Sunpro's commissioning represents a major milestone for Pacifico,” said Nate Franklin, chairman of Pacifico Energy Group. “It underscores our long-term commitment to Vietnam's energy security and sustainable growth, delivered through responsible project development, strict regulatory compliance, and close coordination with central and provincial authorities.”

Sunpro is PEG's second operating power project in Vietnam, following the 40 MW Mui Ne Solar Power Plant. With Sunpro now operational, PEG continues to advance its 1 GW energy development pipeline in partnership with local communities and stakeholders, supporting Vietnam's long - term economic development and energy transition . Sunpro adds meaningful new generation capacity to Vietnam's regional power infrastructure, supplying power to 27,000 households.

“The achievement of commercial operations at Sunpro reflects disciplined execution and close coordination with government partners,” said Pham Quoc Anh, CEO of Pacifico Energy Vietnam. “The project is now operating as planned and contributing reliably to Vietnam's national grid.”

The project was financed with VND750 billion ($28.5 million) in senior debt from VietinBank, one of Vietnam's four state-owned banks and the second-largest by total assets. VietinBank provided senior debt financing for engineering, procurement, and construction activities and the refinancing of existing shareholder loans.

