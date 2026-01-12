Corporate

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

January 12, 2026 | 14:01
(0) user say
Pacifico Energy Vietnam (PEV), the Vietnam-based development platform of US-based Pacifico Energy Group (PEG) on January 9 announced the commencement of commercial operations at its Sunpro Wind Farm (Sunpro) in Vinh Long province in the Mekong Delta.
Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

With total investment of VND1.6 trillion ($60.9 million), the project has a gross capacity of 30 MW and is expected to generate approximately 89 GWh of electricity annually. PEG owns 100 per cent of Sunpro, which is backed by a 20-year feed-in tariff with Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), providing stable, long-term revenue.

“Sunpro's commissioning represents a major milestone for Pacifico,” said Nate Franklin, chairman of Pacifico Energy Group. “It underscores our long-term commitment to Vietnam's energy security and sustainable growth, delivered through responsible project development, strict regulatory compliance, and close coordination with central and provincial authorities.”

Sunpro is PEG's second operating power project in Vietnam, following the 40 MW Mui Ne Solar Power Plant. With Sunpro now operational, PEG continues to advance its 1 GW energy development pipeline in partnership with local communities and stakeholders, supporting Vietnam's long-term economic development and energy transition. Sunpro adds meaningful new generation capacity to Vietnam's regional power infrastructure, supplying power to 27,000 households.

“The achievement of commercial operations at Sunpro reflects disciplined execution and close coordination with government partners,” said Pham Quoc Anh, CEO of Pacifico Energy Vietnam. “The project is now operating as planned and contributing reliably to Vietnam's national grid.”

The project was financed with VND750 billion ($28.5 million) in senior debt from VietinBank, one of Vietnam's four state-owned banks and the second-largest by total assets. VietinBank provided senior debt financing for engineering, procurement, and construction activities and the refinancing of existing shareholder loans.

Pacifico Energy eyes major wind energy investments in Vietnam Pacifico Energy eyes major wind energy investments in Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Nate Franklin, chairman of Pacifico Energy Group from the United States, on March 12 to discuss wind power projects.
Pacifico Energy Vietnam secures $28.5 million financing for wind farm venture Pacifico Energy Vietnam secures $28.5 million financing for wind farm venture

Pacifico Energy Vietnam (PEV), the Vietnam-based development platform of Pacifico Energy Group (PEG), on August 27 announced the closing of up to $28.5 million in senior debt financing from VietinBank for its utility-scale Sunpro Wind Farm.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
wind power Pacifico Energy Sunpro Wind Farm

