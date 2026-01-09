Siemens and NVIDIA expand partnership to build industrial AI operating system

Together, the companies aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that will bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and industrial workflow, as well as accelerate each other's operations.

CEOs of Siemens AG and NVIDIA

To support development, NVIDIA will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks, and blueprints, while Siemens will commit hundreds of industrial AI experts and leading hardware and software.

“Together, we are building the industrial AI operating system, redefining how the physical world is designed, built, and run, to scale AI and create real-world impact,” said Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens AG.

“By combining NVIDIA’s leadership in accelerated computing and AI platforms with Siemens’ leading hardware, software, industrial AI, and data, we’re empowering customers to develop products faster with the most comprehensive digital twins, adapt production in real time, and accelerate technologies from chips to AI factories,” he said.

“Generative AI and accelerated computing have ignited a new industrial revolution, transforming digital twins from passive simulations into the active intelligence of the physical world,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our partnership with Siemens fuses the world's leading industrial software with NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform to close the gap between ideas and reality,- empowering industries to simulate complex systems in software, then seamlessly automate and operate them in the physical world.”

Accordingly, Siemens and NVIDIA will work together to build AI-accelerated industrial solutions across the full lifecycle of products and production, enabling faster innovation, continuous optimisation, and more resilient, sustainable manufacturing.

The companies aim to build the world’s first fully AI-driven adaptive manufacturing sites globally, starting in 2026 with the Siemens Electronics Factory in Erlangen, Germany, as the first blueprint.

Using an “AI Brain”, powered by software-defined automation and industrial operations software, combined with NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and NVIDIA AI infrastructure, factories can continuously analyse their digital twins, test improvements virtually, and turn validated insights into operational changes on the shop floor.

This results in faster, more reliable decision-making from design to deployment, raising productivity while reducing commissioning time and risk.

The companies aim to scale these capabilities across key verticals and several customers are already evaluating some of the capabilities, including Foxconn, HD Hyundai, KION Group, and PepsiCo.

With the partnership expansion, Siemens will complete GPU acceleration across its entire simulation portfolio and expand support for NVIDIA CUDA-Xlibraries and AI physics models, enabling customers to run larger, more accurate simulations faster.

By applying industrial AI operating logic to semiconductors and AI factories, Siemens and NVIDIA will accelerate the engines of the AI revolution.

Starting with semiconductor design and building on NVIDIA’s extensive use of Siemens’ tools, Siemens will integrate NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, PhysicsNeMo, and GPU acceleration across its EDA portfolio with a focus on verification, layout, and process optimisation, to target 2-10x speed-ups in key workflows.

Siemens and NVIDIA will also jointly develop a repeatable blueprint for NextGen AI factories, accelerating the industrial AI revolution and providing the high-performance foundation for their AI-accelerated industrial portfolios.

This blueprint will balance the next-generation high-density computing demands for power, cooling, and automation while ensuring technologies are well positioned for both speed and efficiency, and optimising the full lifecycle, from planning and design to deployment and operations.

The combined effort bridges NVIDIA’s AI platform roadmap, AI infrastructure expertise, partner ecosystem, and the accelerated power of NVIDIA Omniverse library-based simulation with Siemens’ strengths in power infrastructure, electrification, grid integration, automation, and digital twins.

Together, the companies aim to accelerate deployment, increase energy efficiency, and improve resilience for industrial-scale AI infrastructure worldwide.

Siemens and NVIDIA aim to accelerate each other's operations and portfolios by implementing technologies on their own systems before scaling them across industries.

Along with this, NVIDIA will assess Siemens offerings to streamline and optimise its own operations and offerings, and Siemens will assess its own workloads and collaborate with NVIDIA to accelerate them and integrate AI into Siemens’ customer portfolio.

By accelerating one another and improving themselves, Siemens and NVIDIA are creating concrete proof points of value and scalability for customers.

