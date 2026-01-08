Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

High targets, hard choices: companies weigh risks in 2026

January 08, 2026 | 16:58
(0) user say
As companies enter the 2026 planning season, bold growth targets are being set alongside tighter scrutiny of cash flows, risks, and execution capacity amid an uneven and uncertain recovery.

At a recent investor meeting, Taseco Real Estate Investment JSC (Taseco Land) said it estimates 2025 revenue at around $153 million, 2.3 times higher than the previous year, with after-tax profit approximating $24.6 million.

On that basis, the company has set targets for 2026 of $480 million in revenue and about $120 million in after-tax profit, equivalent to roughly three times and five times its 2025 performance, respectively.

In the fertiliser and chemicals sector, Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser Corporation (PVCFC) has approved its 2026 plan with consolidated revenue of around $704.6 million and consolidated after-tax profit of about $47.28 million.

High targets, hard choices: companies weigh risks in 2026
Firms' caution in crafting business plans reflects their maturity in development

The parent company is expected to post revenue of approximately $644.6 million and after-tax profit of around $46.9 million, pay a 10 per cent dividend, and allocate $29.3 million for capital expenditure and asset procurement.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) has chosen for a more cautious approach. After estimating 2025 consolidated revenue of around $1.28 billion and pre-tax profit of around $277.2 million, both posting double-digit growth, the group has set its 2026 plan with an increase of about 5 per cent, corresponding to revenue of approximately $1.34 billion and pre-tax profit of about $291 million.

At a smaller but still notable scale, Petroleum Packaging JSC, a member of PVCFC, has set 2026 targets of around $16.44 million and $360,000 million in after-tax profit, up 34 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, compared with its 2025 plan.

Looking at these figures, it is clear that a growth mindset has returned across many businesses. However, behind the impressive plans lie major questions about execution capacity.

For real estate companies, sharp growth hinges heavily on legal progress, project implementation capability, and market absorption.

For industrial and agricultural enterprises, commodity price volatility, input costs, and export demand remain hard-to-predict variables. Even large groups such as VRG have chosen to set “moderate” targets to preserve safety margins amid lingering market uncertainty.

The common thread is that 2026 business planning is no longer a simple arithmetic exercise, but a careful balancing act between growth ambition, financial capacity, and risk tolerance.

One notable shift in this year's planning season is the return of cash flow to centre stage. Many companies are willing to accept lower profit margins in exchange for faster capital turnover, inventory reduction, and less reliance on debt financing.

At the same time, pressures related to environmental, social, and governance standards and digital transformation are quietly reshaping business plan structures.

Many investments are aimed not only at scaling up operations, but also at meeting environmental standards, occupational safety requirements, and supply chain transparency- the factors that increasingly have a direct impact on access to capital and markets.

Domestically, demand is recovering but uneven across sectors, meanwhile input costs remain unpredictable. These realities are forcing companies to scrutinise every underlying assumption, from market prospects and cash flows to execution capacity.

According to a newly released forecast by Vietcombank Securities, many companies could record profit growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 of several tens of per cent, or even securing multiple-fold increases on-year. Bright spots span banking, securities, real estate, industrial parks, steel, energy, and retail.

Adding a broader market perspective, SSI Research estimates that Q4/2025 profits of 47 companies within its observation rose by about 20 per cent on-year, higher than the growth recorded in the first nine months of the year.

Overall, corporate profits are showing a clearer recovery trend in the final quarter of the year. However, the pronounced divergence also serves as a reminder that entering 2026, growth will no longer follow a straight line, forcing businesses to approach the new planning season with greater caution and more meticulous calculations than ever before.

Banpu reveals green business plan strategy Banpu reveals green business plan strategy

Leading global energy provider Banpu Pcl. has kicked off its 5-year business plan to drive a greener and smarter strategy forward by leveraging technology and digital tools across the organization, accelerating the growth and transition towards green energy to embrace future trends.
Six must-have steps for your business plan now Six must-have steps for your business plan now

As the world begins to reactivate and reimagine itself from the impact of the pandemic, it is time to take a deep breath and assess the situation. To use a sporting analogy, we are in the tunnel ahead of what could be the biggest game of our lives. With the right strategy in place, there are great victories to be won. Without it, failure is unavoidable.
Securities firms falling short of business plans Securities firms falling short of business plans

Securities firms are testifying gloomy business results in the year to date due to unfavorable market developments.

By Hoa Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Business planning risks Revenue estimation profit targets Growth ambition financial capacity Risk tolerance

Related Contents

Securities firms set ambitious business targets

Securities firms set ambitious business targets

PVEP completes business targets for year

PVEP completes business targets for year

Apparel firms scaling down business targets

Apparel firms scaling down business targets

Securities firms falling short of business plans

Securities firms falling short of business plans

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19

Rubber companies set glum business targets

Rubber companies set glum business targets

Banks step up listing plans in 2026 to strengthen capital and transparency

Banks step up listing plans in 2026 to strengthen capital and transparency

Securities firms raise capital in anticipation of market upgrade

Securities firms raise capital in anticipation of market upgrade

Insurers' 2024 profit targets indicate caution

Insurers' 2024 profit targets indicate caution

Banks setting upbeat profit targets

Banks setting upbeat profit targets

Hanoi approves establishment of two industrial clusters

Hanoi approves establishment of two industrial clusters

Banks upbeat about reaching full-year profit targets

Banks upbeat about reaching full-year profit targets

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Major transport PPP projects open 2026 with strong investor interest

Major transport PPP projects open 2026 with strong investor interest

High targets, hard choices: companies weigh risks in 2026

High targets, hard choices: companies weigh risks in 2026

Samsung unveils vision for next era of television at CES

Samsung unveils vision for next era of television at CES

uCloudlink debuts PetPogo ecosystem with PetPhone and PetCam at CES

uCloudlink debuts PetPogo ecosystem with PetPhone and PetCam at CES

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020