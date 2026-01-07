Dat Bike accelerates sustainable mobility

Dat Bike’s latest funding round underscores the growing confidence of international investors in Vietnam’s EV sector. Lead investor F.C.C. Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-listed global leader in motorcycle components, sees Dat Bike as a key innovator who shapes the future of mobility in ASEAN.

The round was also joined by leading names such as Rebright Partners, Cathay Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and AiViet Venture to support the company’s mission of driving Vietnam’s green transition. These strategic partnerships not only provide capital, but also technical expertise, helping Dat Bike enhance product quality, manufacturing efficiency, and supply chain sustainability.

Dat Bike’s post-funding development plan reflects a clear commitment to sustainable development through quality and trust. By focusing first on its service foundation before scaling aggressively, the company ensures that every new rider experiences reliability. That is the key factor in Vietnam’s nationwide transition from gasoline to electric motorbikes.

The company is channelling the new capital into strengthening its foundation for sustainable growth, starting with a comprehensive upgrade of its service ecosystem nationwide.

Dat Bike’s first strategic move after this successful fundraising round is to transform its existing 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) store system into comprehensive electric motorbike care hub centres across the country. These enhanced centres will serve as a backbone of the after-sales ecosystem, ensuring customers receive consistent and high-quality support throughout their ownership journey.

The first centre under this model has begun operation on Au Co in Ho Chi Minh City. It allows walk-in service without prior appointment, and can accommodate up to 10 vehicles simultaneously, significantly reducing wait time for customers.

Each service centre is equipped with dedicated electric vehicle (EV) specific tools such as insulation testers, battery charge-discharge benches, lifting tables, motor diagnostic sensors, and leak-detection systems.

Beyond technical capabilities, the centres prioritise customer comfort, providing free EV charging, complimentary beverages, and a dedicated waiting lounge.

Dat Bike pioneers in EV conversion in Vietnam through innovation and sustainable development

Strength and innovation

Recognising that electric motorbikes require distinct expertise compared to traditional petrol vehicles, Dat Bike has also invested heavily in training of staff. Technicians undergo rigorous factory training, theoretical and practical assessments, and certification for diagnosing and repairing all Dat Bike models, with ongoing upskilling to maintain the highest service standards.

These service centres are envisioned as comprehensive support hubs where customers can test, purchase, and maintain their electric bikes in one seamless experience.

“Sustainability is not only about reducing emissions. It is about building a long-lasting ecosystem that customers can rely on every day. When riders feel confident in our service network, they feel confident in choosing electric”, said Son Nguyen, CEO of Dat Bike.

At the same time, Dat Bike plans to open 50 new 3S stores by the end of 2025 and reach 150 locations in 2026, extending its reach to both major cities and emerging urban areas. The goal is clear: make electric mobility accessible, reliable, and worry-free for every Vietnamese rider.

The company’s service-centre model underpins this expansion, enabling faster technical support, shorter maintenance queues, and more consistent customer experience nationwide.

Dat Bike’s successful fundraising of $22 million amidst an economic slowdown is also a testament to the strength and innovation of its products.

With performance and efficiency that rival petrol motorbikes, Dat Bike has proven that electric two-wheelers can meet the demands of everyday Vietnamese riders. The company’s in-house developed battery technology allows its latest model, Dat Bike Quantum, to travel up to 285km on a single charge. The battery boasts a lifespan of up to 25 years, and energy refill costs are only about one-tenth of those for a traditional motorbike.

In addition, Dat Bike users can charge easily at home using standard electrical outlets, which eliminates the need for complex public charging infrastructure and saves significant time for daily commuters.

These strengths convinced international investors that Dat Bike is capable of leading Vietnam’s EV transformation through local innovation and sustainable practices.

With plans the continued rollout of improved manufacturing and research and development capabilities, Dat Bike is paving the way for an electric mobility ecosystem that is built to last.

“Our vision goes beyond selling bikes. We are building a sustainable future for clean, reliable, and proudly Vietnamese electric mobility,” said CEO Nguyen.