BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex officially opened in Ninh Binh on January 10 after a trial operation period, marking the next phase of Legend Valley Country Club’s plan to develop an integrated sports, tourism, and leisure ecosystem. The park aligns with Ninh Binh’s strategy for sustainable tourism development in its next growth phase.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex

BRIGHTPARK is designed as a modern, safety-focused entertainment space offering a range of experiences for different visitor groups. Located within the 36-hole, international-standard Legend Valley Country Club and the 200-room Legend Valley Hotel, the complex expands the site’s leisure offering and adds to its overall visitor appeal.

Speaking at the inauguration, Nguyen Anh Chuc, a member of the Standing Committee of Ninh Binh Party Committee and Vice Chairman of Ninh Binh People’s Committee, said, “The official opening of the BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex will make an important contribution to the province’s sustainable tourism and socioeconomic development.”

Chuc also praised the strategic vision and disciplined investment behind the 36-hole Legend Valley Country Club, Legend Valley Hotel, and the BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex. He said the project would help enhance service quality, stimulate commercial activity, and boost local budget revenues as visitors stay longer and spend more, while also creating jobs and supporting social welfare in Ninh Binh.

He further noted the developer’s commitment to sustainable development throughout implementation and highlighted effective cooperation between local authorities and businesses in attracting high-quality tourism investment.

Nguyen Anh Chuc, a member of Ninh Binh Party Standing Committee and Vice Chairman of Ninh Binh People’s Committee, at the inauguration of the BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex

Mark Reeves, deputy general director of BRG Group, the investor behind the BRIGHTPARK, said, “Throughout the construction and completion of the park, we have put people at the centre, with safety and quality as core values. Every element – from games to landscaping – has been carefully designed to create a modern, vibrant, and safe play space that harmonises with Ninh Binh’s natural landscape.”

Emphasising its contribution to local social welfare, Hoang Manh Quan, director of Thien Duong Golf Development JSC under BRG Group, said, “The opening of BRIGHTPARK creates new jobs for local workers, from general labour to highly specialised roles, while placing strong emphasis on training in services, tourism, and foreign languages. This helps open long-term career opportunities for people in Ninh Binh.”

BRIGHTPARK opened against the backdrop of record tourism growth in Ninh Binh in 2025. With the province targeting 30 million visitors by 2030, demand is rising for modern, diverse, and year-round entertainment offerings – an area the complex is positioned to support.

Since its trial opening in late December, BRIGHTPARK has welcomed thousands of visitors. Attractions range from high-energy experiences such as the Mountain Zipline, Go-kart F1 Traxx, Pirate Ship, and Samba Slide to more relaxed activities including an 18-hole mini-golf course, swan boats, kayaking, fishing at Huyen Thoai Lake, and facilities for popular sports such as basketball and pickleball.

By combining recreation, leisure, and light sport, the complex caters to a wide audience – from families and young visitors to leisure tourists – while integrating with Ninh Binh’s natural scenery and cultural landscape.

Together with the Legend Valley Country Club golf course and Legend Valley Hotel, the BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex is expected to add to Ninh Binh’s tourism offering, attracting both domestic and international visitors. The cluster combines resort, recreation, and leisure activities, contributing to the development of a broader tourism and hospitality hub in the province.

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex Address: Quang Thua, Nguyen Uy, Ninh Binh (Former Ha Nam) Hotline: (+84) 35 224 5588 Website: brightpark.vn

Conference on Ninh Binh UNESCO titles and sustainable development opens An international conference on harnessing the values of UNESCO titles for sustainable development in Vietnam opened at Bai Dinh Pagoda in the northern province of Ninh Binh on July 3.

Ninh Binh ranks 4th in top 10 less-visited wonders of the world Touted as Vietnam's secret, Ninh Binh ranks 4th in top 10 less-visited wonders of the world, according to the United Kingdom's Daily Mail.