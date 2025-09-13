Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietjet Sports Day 2025 attracts nearly 600 athletes

September 13, 2025 | 10:41
(0) user say
Vietjet Sports Day 2025 kicked off in Ha Long on September 12, gathering nearly 600 Vietjet employees from Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, the UK, and Iceland, alongside airline partners.
Vietjet Sports Day 2025 attracts nearly 600 athletes
The “sky warriors” eagerly joined Vietjet's biggest-ever sports festival

Vietjet Sports Day 2025 featured tennis, basketball, badminton, football, and pickleball.

Addressing the opening ceremony at the Quang Ninh multi-purpose stadium, Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said, "We come together for Vietjet Sports Day – a time for each of us to ignite our passion, spread youthful energy, and strengthen team spirit – the values ​​that define the bravery of Vietjet. As long as we are united, we will surely win. I believe that every smile, every effort, and every drop of sweat will bind us into a stronger, healthier, more united Vietjet, full of aspirations to fly higher and farther.”

The chairwoman also congratulated the athletes and wished the teams great success.

Vietjet Sports Day 2025 attracts nearly 600 athletes
The opening ceremony was filled with cheers, enthusiasm, and the determination to win from nearly 600 athletes

As the airline's largest sporting event of the year, Vietjet Sports Day is a playground for participants to bond, improve health, and build team spirit. On this occasion, Vietjet's athletes also share the sporting spirit by joining hands to clean up beaches, protect the environment, and promote the beauty of Vietnam. The initiative is a highlight of the "I Love Vietjet" campaign – a journey of connecting hearts to hearts and affirming Vietjet's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Vietjet Sports Day 2025 attracts nearly 600 athletes
From the football field to the court, the fierce competition had viewers unable to take their eyes off.
Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

Vietjet has begun construction of an Aircraft Maintenance Technical Center at Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.
Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025 Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025

Vietjet has reported strong first-half results for 2025, reinforcing its international profile and Vietnam's ambition to become a regional aviation hub.
AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world's top sustainable carriers AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world's top sustainable carriers

Vietjet has received the Sustainability Award 2025 from AirlineRatings, an organization specializing in evaluating global airline services and safety.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VietJet Vietjet Sports Day Sporting Events airline aviation

Related Contents

AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world’s top sustainable carriers

AirlineRatings names Vietjet among world’s top sustainable carriers

Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025

Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025

Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

Vietjet starts work on aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh

Petrolimex fuels Vietjet’s first sustainable flights in Vietnam

Petrolimex fuels Vietjet’s first sustainable flights in Vietnam

Regulatory tailwinds impact aviation PPPs

Regulatory tailwinds impact aviation PPPs

Major amendments to prepare for modern aviation

Major amendments to prepare for modern aviation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietjet Sports Day 2025 attracts nearly 600 athletes

Vietjet Sports Day 2025 attracts nearly 600 athletes

Showcase AC 2025 set to light up Hanoi stage

Showcase AC 2025 set to light up Hanoi stage

Vietnam sets 2030 target to recycle 70 per cent of industrial waste

Vietnam sets 2030 target to recycle 70 per cent of industrial waste

Thai Binh EZ emerges as key growth engine for Hung Yen

Thai Binh EZ emerges as key growth engine for Hung Yen

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020