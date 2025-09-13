Vietjet Sports Day 2025 attracts nearly 600 athletes

The “sky warriors” eagerly joined Vietjet's biggest-ever sports festival

Vietjet Sports Day 2025 featured tennis, basketball, badminton, football, and pickleball.

Addressing the opening ceremony at the Quang Ninh multi-purpose stadium, Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said, "We come together for Vietjet Sports Day – a time for each of us to ignite our passion, spread youthful energy, and strengthen team spirit – the values ​​that define the bravery of Vietjet. As long as we are united, we will surely win. I believe that every smile, every effort, and every drop of sweat will bind us into a stronger, healthier, more united Vietjet, full of aspirations to fly higher and farther.”

The chairwoman also congratulated the athletes and wished the teams great success.

The opening ceremony was filled with cheers, enthusiasm, and the determination to win from nearly 600 athletes

As the airline's largest sporting event of the year, Vietjet Sports Day is a playground for participants to bond, improve health, and build team spirit. On this occasion, Vietjet's athletes also share the sporting spirit by joining hands to clean up beaches, protect the environment, and promote the beauty of Vietnam. The initiative is a highlight of the "I Love Vietjet" campaign – a journey of connecting hearts to hearts and affirming Vietjet's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

From the football field to the court, the fierce competition had viewers unable to take their eyes off.

