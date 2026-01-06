Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Six localities record double-digit growth as regional performance diverges in 2025

January 06, 2026 | 18:00
(0) user say
Vietnam's economy maintained strong momentum in 2025, but regional GDP growth varied widely, with six localities exceeding 10 per cent while several others lagged behind the national average.

On January 5, alongside the announcement of the national GDP growth figure for 2025, estimated at 8.02 per cent, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance released a report on the growth of gross regional domestic product (GRDP) across 34 localities nationwide.

Preliminary estimates show that regional GDP growth rates ranged from 5.84 per cent to 11.89 per cent.

Most localities recorded growth rates above 7 per cent, with only five provinces posting growth below this threshold. Meanwhile, six localities achieved growth of over 10 per cent.

Six localities record double-digit growth as regional performance diverges in 2025
Quang Ninh province saw regional GDP growth topping at 11.89 per cent in 2025

According to the NSO, the regional GDP growth across localities generally followed the overall trajectory of the economy, continuing its recovery and expansion. However, growth rates remained uneven among regions.

In the group with growth exceeding 10 per cent, Quang Ninh took the lead with 11.89 per cent, followed by Haiphong at 11.81 per cent.

Next came Ninh Binh at 10.65 per cent, then Phu Tho at 10.52 per cent, Bac Ninh at 10.27 per cent, and Quang Ngai at 10.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, the group of localities with lower growth rates included Vinh Long, Thai Nguyen, and Tuyen Quang, with growth ranging from 5.84 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

Vinh Long recorded the lowest growth at 5.84 per cent, followed by Thai Nguyen at 6.33 per cent, Tuyen Quang at 6.4 per cent, Lam Dong at 6.42 per cent, and Daklak at 6.68 per cent.

However, the NSO noted that, despite difficulties, no locality experienced stagnant growth.

According to the agency, among key localities, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Haiphong, Dong Nai, and Bac Ninh continued to play a pillar role in the economy, making the largest contribution to national GDP growth.

These are the five largest local economies in the country. In 2025, the group accounted for as much as 55.4 per cent of national growth.

Of this, Hanoi recorded growth of 8.16 per cent, while Ho Chi Minh City grew by 7.53 per cent. Together, the two cities contributed 36.1 percentage points to national growth.

Alongside Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, other centrally run cities also posted relatively strong growth.

Danang recorded upbeat growth, estimated at 9.18 per cent, while Can Tho grew by 7.23 per cent and Hue by 8.5 per cent. Haiphong was the centrally run city sitting at the top at 11.8 per cent.

By region, the NSO reported that the Red River Delta continued to serve as a key growth engine for the country, with the growth estimated at 9.74 per cent, higher than the national average, contributing as much as 36.41 per cent to overall growth, the highest among all regions.

Meanwhile, the northern midlands and mountainous region posted estimated growth of 8.53 per cent, contributing 7.77 per cent to national growth.

The north central region recorded estimated GRDP growth of 8.37 per cent, contributing 6.47 per cent to national growth.

The south central coast and Central Highlands region was estimated to grow by 7.74 per cent, contributing 9.56 per cent to national growth.

The southwest region remained the largest economic region in the country, with estimated growth of 7.98 per cent and a contribution of 31.4 per cent to overall growth.

This region is home to major industrial, service, logistics, and financial centres, with Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai serving as growth engines that generate strong spillover effects nationally.

Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta recorded estimated growth of 7.24 per cent, contributing 8.39 per cent to overall national growth.

Businesses set ambitious double-digit growth targets Businesses set ambitious double-digit growth targets

Ongoing economic recovery continues to serve as a driving force, enabling businesses from various sectors to accelerate growth, with many firms are setting business plans with double-digit growth targets.
Hanoi maintains strong tourism momentum with double-digit growth in July Hanoi maintains strong tourism momentum with double-digit growth in July

Hanoi Department of Tourism has reported a robust performance in July, with the capital welcoming approximately 2.8 million visitors, up 10.3 per cent on-year.
Driving double-digit growth through green and circular transformation in Vietnam Driving double-digit growth through green and circular transformation in Vietnam

The circular economy has been identified as a strategic pillar of Vietnam's new green growth model. At the same time, it is considered as a strategic key enabling Vietnam to seize opportunities for breakthrough development.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Regional performance diverges Doubledigit GRDP growth Vietnamese economy National Statistics Office Gross regional domestic product Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City haiphong danang

Related Contents

Report highlights role of industrial policy towards double-digit growth

Report highlights role of industrial policy towards double-digit growth

Nghe An aiming for double-digit growth in 2025

Nghe An aiming for double-digit growth in 2025

Assessing growth drivers in 2025 through expert lenses

Assessing growth drivers in 2025 through expert lenses

Efficiency is critical to reach double-digit growth

Efficiency is critical to reach double-digit growth

FDI saw double-digit growth in Q1

FDI saw double-digit growth in Q1

Textile producers aspire double-digit growth in 2022

Textile producers aspire double-digit growth in 2022

Ho Chi Minh City's industrial parks top $5.3 billion investment in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City's industrial parks top $5.3 billion investment in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force

Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force

Ho Chi Minh City projects $10.5 billion remittance inflows in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City projects $10.5 billion remittance inflows in 2025

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

Can Gio emerges as Ho Chi Minh City's next growth frontier

Can Gio emerges as Ho Chi Minh City's next growth frontier

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Six localities record double-digit growth as regional performance diverges in 2025

Six localities record double-digit growth as regional performance diverges in 2025

Vietnam’s domestic market to grow 10-12 per cent from 2026-2030

Vietnam’s domestic market to grow 10-12 per cent from 2026-2030

FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025

FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025

E-commerce market undergoes transformation amid rising competition and regulation

E-commerce market undergoes transformation amid rising competition and regulation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020