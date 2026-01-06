Six localities record double-digit growth as regional performance diverges in 2025

On January 5, alongside the announcement of the national GDP growth figure for 2025, estimated at 8.02 per cent, the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance released a report on the growth of gross regional domestic product (GRDP) across 34 localities nationwide.

Preliminary estimates show that regional GDP growth rates ranged from 5.84 per cent to 11.89 per cent.

Most localities recorded growth rates above 7 per cent, with only five provinces posting growth below this threshold. Meanwhile, six localities achieved growth of over 10 per cent.

Quang Ninh province saw regional GDP growth topping at 11.89 per cent in 2025

According to the NSO, the regional GDP growth across localities generally followed the overall trajectory of the economy, continuing its recovery and expansion. However, growth rates remained uneven among regions.

In the group with growth exceeding 10 per cent, Quang Ninh took the lead with 11.89 per cent, followed by Haiphong at 11.81 per cent.

Next came Ninh Binh at 10.65 per cent, then Phu Tho at 10.52 per cent, Bac Ninh at 10.27 per cent, and Quang Ngai at 10.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, the group of localities with lower growth rates included Vinh Long, Thai Nguyen, and Tuyen Quang, with growth ranging from 5.84 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

Vinh Long recorded the lowest growth at 5.84 per cent, followed by Thai Nguyen at 6.33 per cent, Tuyen Quang at 6.4 per cent, Lam Dong at 6.42 per cent, and Daklak at 6.68 per cent.

However, the NSO noted that, despite difficulties, no locality experienced stagnant growth.

According to the agency, among key localities, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Haiphong, Dong Nai, and Bac Ninh continued to play a pillar role in the economy, making the largest contribution to national GDP growth.

These are the five largest local economies in the country. In 2025, the group accounted for as much as 55.4 per cent of national growth.

Of this, Hanoi recorded growth of 8.16 per cent, while Ho Chi Minh City grew by 7.53 per cent. Together, the two cities contributed 36.1 percentage points to national growth.

Alongside Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, other centrally run cities also posted relatively strong growth.

Danang recorded upbeat growth, estimated at 9.18 per cent, while Can Tho grew by 7.23 per cent and Hue by 8.5 per cent. Haiphong was the centrally run city sitting at the top at 11.8 per cent.

By region, the NSO reported that the Red River Delta continued to serve as a key growth engine for the country, with the growth estimated at 9.74 per cent, higher than the national average, contributing as much as 36.41 per cent to overall growth, the highest among all regions.

Meanwhile, the northern midlands and mountainous region posted estimated growth of 8.53 per cent, contributing 7.77 per cent to national growth.

The north central region recorded estimated GRDP growth of 8.37 per cent, contributing 6.47 per cent to national growth.

The south central coast and Central Highlands region was estimated to grow by 7.74 per cent, contributing 9.56 per cent to national growth.

The southwest region remained the largest economic region in the country, with estimated growth of 7.98 per cent and a contribution of 31.4 per cent to overall growth.

This region is home to major industrial, service, logistics, and financial centres, with Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai serving as growth engines that generate strong spillover effects nationally.

Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta recorded estimated growth of 7.24 per cent, contributing 8.39 per cent to overall national growth.

