Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

January 12, 2026 | 14:02
(0) user say
Vietnam's outward investment surged in 2025, driven by a sharp rise in newly licensed projects and expanded capital commitments overseas.
Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows stay resilient

Vietnam’s total outbound investment, including new and additional capital, reached $1.36 billion in 2025, up 88.7 per cent on year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance. The figure comprised $1 billion from 173 newly licensed overseas projects, a 66 per cent increase on-year, alongside $360.2 million in additional capital for 32 existing projects – more than triple the amount recorded a year earlier.

The energy sector attracted the largest share of Vietnam’s outbound investment, with nearly $507 million directed to electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning generation and distribution, accounting for more than 37 per cent of the total. Manufacturing and processing followed, drawing over $300 million, or more than 22 per cent, while wholesale and retail trade, including motor vehicle and motorcycle repairs, ranked third with just under $131 million, representing 9.6 per cent.

Vietnamese firms invested in 36 countries and territories in the first 10 months of 2025. Laos was the largest destination, receiving nearly $774 million, or almost 57 per cent of total outbound investment. The Philippines followed with $92 million (just under 7 per cent), ahead of Germany with more than $78 million (around 6 per cent). The US attracted $74.5 million, equivalent to 5.5 per cent, while Indonesia received close to $70 million, or just over 5 per cent.

At the same time, foreign investment inflows remained solid in 2025, with newly registered capital reaching $38.4 billion, up 0.5 per cent on year. Disbursed foreign investment was estimated at $27.6 billion, a 9 per cent increase from a year earlier and the highest level recorded in the past five years.

Of the 90 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Vietnam during the year, Singapore led with $4.84 billion, accounting for almost 28 per cent of total newly registered capital. China followed with $3.64 billion, or 21 per cent, while Hong Kong ranked third with $1.73 billion, representing 10 per cent.

Overseas investment surges 3.5 times in first seven months Overseas investment surges 3.5 times in first seven months

In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam’s total outbound investment reached $528.5 million, 3.5 times higher than the same period last year.
Overseas investments increase 3.8 times in first eight months Overseas investments increase 3.8 times in first eight months

Vietnam’s outbound investments totalled $556.1 million in the first eight months of 2025, 3.8 times higher than the same period last year, according to data from the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.
Vietnamese businesses pour $1.1 billion into overseas ventures Vietnamese businesses pour $1.1 billion into overseas ventures

Vietnam outbound investment, including both newly registered and adjusted capital, reached $1.1 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, a 2.3-fold increase from the same period last year.

By Thanh Van

outbound investment overseas FDI

