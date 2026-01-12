Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam’s total outbound investment, including new and additional capital, reached $1.36 billion in 2025, up 88.7 per cent on year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance. The figure comprised $1 billion from 173 newly licensed overseas projects, a 66 per cent increase on-year, alongside $360.2 million in additional capital for 32 existing projects – more than triple the amount recorded a year earlier.

The energy sector attracted the largest share of Vietnam’s outbound investment, with nearly $507 million directed to electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning generation and distribution, accounting for more than 37 per cent of the total. Manufacturing and processing followed, drawing over $300 million, or more than 22 per cent, while wholesale and retail trade, including motor vehicle and motorcycle repairs, ranked third with just under $131 million, representing 9.6 per cent.

Vietnamese firms invested in 36 countries and territories in the first 10 months of 2025. Laos was the largest destination, receiving nearly $774 million, or almost 57 per cent of total outbound investment. The Philippines followed with $92 million (just under 7 per cent), ahead of Germany with more than $78 million (around 6 per cent). The US attracted $74.5 million, equivalent to 5.5 per cent, while Indonesia received close to $70 million, or just over 5 per cent.

At the same time, foreign investment inflows remained solid in 2025, with newly registered capital reaching $38.4 billion, up 0.5 per cent on year. Disbursed foreign investment was estimated at $27.6 billion, a 9 per cent increase from a year earlier and the highest level recorded in the past five years.

Of the 90 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Vietnam during the year, Singapore led with $4.84 billion, accounting for almost 28 per cent of total newly registered capital. China followed with $3.64 billion, or 21 per cent, while Hong Kong ranked third with $1.73 billion, representing 10 per cent.

