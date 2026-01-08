Acecook Vietnam: 30 years of creating happiness

With the new development strategy themed “Cook Happiness Through Innovation”, the company is opening a new chapter, committed to bringing comprehensive happiness to consumers, employees, and the community. This is a breakthrough step, demonstrating the mettle of a pioneering and constantly innovating business.

In 1995, Acecook Vietnam started with Highclass Noodles packs with beef pho and chicken pho flavours, and quickly dominated the market with the Hao Hao brand, a product closely associated with the culinary life of Vietnamese people.

To date, Acecook Vietnam is a top enterprise in instant noodle market share with a distribution system of nearly 160,000 points of sale nationwide, and also a prestigious brand that brings Japanese-standard instant noodle production technology to Vietnam.

Entering the 30-year milestone, Acecook Vietnam announced a new vision with the goal of becoming a sustainable, global food supplier, aimed at expanding the product portfolio and building a comprehensive culinary ecosystem to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers.

Kaneda Hiroki, general director of Acecook Vietnam, said, “Acecook is confident that it has the necessary resources to transform strongly. Stemming from the desire to enrich the meals of Vietnamese people, we aim to build a comprehensive culinary ecosystem, fully meeting the increasingly diverse needs and consumer behaviours.”

In this expansion strategy, Acecook will gradually expand into product lines such as convenient spices, ready-to-eat foods and snacks that can replace main meals, Hiroki added. “All products will still maintain the core spirit that has made Acecook famous: rich taste, optimal convenience, safety and reliability, nutrition for health, and environmental friendliness, while contributing to solving social problems and improving the quality of life,” he noted.

Acecook Vietnam’s products are now exported to more than 40 countries

A business for society

In line with its development vision, Acecook Vietnam identifies its people as the guiding principle for building a sustainable corporate culture, inspiring creativity and accompanying the development of each individual. The company has implemented a new set of values with six core spirits: innovation, excellence, cooperation, integrity, autonomy, and responsibility.

In terms of products, the company is constantly innovating to meet the healthy lifestyle and the trend of living green and healthy. Improvements such as adding calcium in Hao Hao, vitamin B12 in Phu Huong noodles, and using real meat and vegetables in pho and instant noodles show a serious investment in public health.

Acecook Vietnam also implements many social programmes associated with spreading happiness. These include the Happy Noodle Packs programme, which donated millions of noodle packs to people in difficult circumstances, as well as students in remote areas and people affected by natural disasters.

The other is the Happy Trip project, taking disadvantaged children to visit big cities, broadening their horizons. In addition, the company also accompanies scholarship funds as well as medical and sports sponsorships, contributing to creating positive impacts in the community.

By the end of 2024, Acecook Vietnam had allocated a budget of more than $3.8 million for corporate social responsibility activities, according to data for 2021-2024.

Aiming to become a sustainable enterprise, currently, 54 per cent of Acecook’s factories use biomass fuel. The company targets to increase the rate to 80 per cent by 2030, aiming for green production and reducing emissions. It is also improving packaging, with 90 per cent of cup noodles, bowls, and trays using environmentally friendly paper materials.

It also nurtures an ambition to conquer the international market. Currently, the company’s products are present in more than 40 countries, with sales in 2024 reaching 239 million packs, an increase of 23 per cent over the previous year.

In the coming period, the company will focus on further expanding in key markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia, through cooperation with large-scale distributors. In addition, the firm is focused on developing products that suit local tastes: from Ippin cup noodles and Hello Pho bowls with pure Asian flavours, to Siukay with South Korean spicy noodles.

To meet the increasingly stringent requirements of the international market, Acecook has made products that meet many global standards, such as gluten-free certification, RSPO palm oil, and Halal certification for Muslim countries.