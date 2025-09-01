Vietjet soars in the first half of 2025

In its audited report released on August 30, the airline posted air transport revenue of VND35.6 trillion ($1.35 billion) and a pre-tax profit of nearly VND1.6 trillion ($60.7 million), up 37 per cent on-year. Consolidated revenue reached VND35.84 trillion ($1.36 billion) with pre-tax profit exceeding VND1.65 trillion ($62.6 million), a 65 per cent increase.

Vietjet operated 79,000 flights with 14.4 million passengers for the first six months of the year. It paid over VND4.53 trillion ($171.8 million) in taxes and fees. The company's financial indicators remain strong, with excellent liquidity and consolidated assets exceeding VND112 trillion (approximately $4.25 billion).

For the same period, Vietjet placed an order for an additional 20 A330neo aircraft with Airbus, raising its total order to 40, making it the airline with the largest A330neo order in the world.

At the 2025 Paris Air Show, Vietjet secured a historic order for 100 A321neo aircraft, along with 50 purchase options – the largest deal in the industry – positioning Vietjet among the top 10 airlines globally in terms of aircraft orders.

Additionally, Vietjet and Rolls-Royce have signed an agreement for 40 Trent 7000 engines to power 20 wide-body Airbus A330neo aircraft, bringing the total number of Trent 7000 engines ordered by Vietjet to 80.

Vietjet also kicked off the construction of its Aircraft Maintenance Technical Centre in Long Thanh International Airport earlier this year, featuring hangars 3 and 4 which will be capable of servicing 10 aircraft simultaneously by international standards. This is a key component of the 80 initiatives celebrating Vietnam's 80th National Day.

Furthermore, Vietjet has rolled out self-service ground operations at major airports to enhance service quality, optimise operations, and deliver an exceptional experience for passengers.

Vietjet has also been recognised by AirlineRatings as the 'World's Best Ultra Low-Cost Carrier', while Forbes Vietnam has ranked Vietjet among the Top 5 revenue-generating enterprises for 2024 and in the Top 50 best-listed companies for 2025.

With a solid financial base, a focus on fleet modernisation, and key infrastructure projects underway, Vietjet is targeting sustainable growth and wider international expansion in the second half of 2025. These efforts are expected to attract investment and support Vietnam’s position as a regional aviation hub.

