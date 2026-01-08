Corporate

Nestlé Vietnam rolls out its 2026 Lunar New Year campaign

January 08, 2026 | 10:55
(0) user say
Nestlé Vietnam has unveiled its Lunar New Year campaign for 2026, centring on everyday moments of family togetherness rather than grand seasonal gestures.
Nestlé Vietnam rolls out its 2026 Lunar New Year campaign

On January 6, Nestlé Vietnam launched its campaign under the theme 'Cau Gi Hon Phut Giay Nay Ben Nhau' (What More Could One Ask For Than This Moment Together), highlighting simple, shared experiences such as family meals and time spent at home. The campaign reflects the company’s continued focus on positioning its products within daily routines during the holiday period, as the Tet holiday increasingly shifts towards more personal and pared-back celebrations.

Commenting on the campaign, Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, said, "In our increasingly busy lives, Tet offers families a chance to pause and refocus on enduring values – connection and being fully present together. Through this year’s campaign, Nestlé aims to encourage people to slow down and appreciate meaningful, intimate moments with loved ones, and to be part of those reunion moments for Vietnamese families."

The company has rolled out a series of online and offline touchpoints aimed at encouraging people to value shared moments during Lunar New Year.

Central to the campaign is the 'Today’s Tet Calendar', which counts down to the holiday while prompting users to pause and reflect on the present. From January 7, consumers can send wishes to relatives and friends through the calendar at tet2026.giadinhnestle.com.vn.

The first 25,000 participants will receive a shopping voucher worth VND30,000 ($1.14). Consumers can also submit wishes at Nestlé’s physical points of sale, including supermarkets and grocery stores, where they will receive Nestlé products as Tet greetings.

Alongside its main activities, Nestlé Vietnam is working with Kenh14 and aFamily to run a photo contest titled 'Wishlist Ngay Luc Nay – Cau Gi Hon Phut Giay Nay Ben Nhau' (Wishlist Right Now – What More Could One Ask For Than This Moment Together). Running until January 31, the contest invites participants to share photos and short messages about their New Year wishlist on personal Facebook pages, with prizes including smartphones, headphones, shopping vouchers, and campaign merchandise.

Nestlé said the initiative is part of its broader effort to frame Lunar New Year as a time to appreciate everyday family moments. The company has maintained a strong presence during the holiday season for decades through brands such as MAGGI, MILO, NESCAFÉ, KITKAT, NESTEA, and La Vie, which are positioned to meet consumer demand during the festive period.

Through the campaign, Nestlé aims to reinforce the idea that the value of Tet lies in shared moments rather than grand gestures, while continuing its long-term engagement with Vietnamese consumers during the holiday period.

Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development

Nestlé Vietnam held a dialogue titled “The role of farmers in regenerative agriculture” at its Tri An factory in Dong Nai on October 31 to honour returning farmers.
Nestlé expands support for education and active lifestyles in Vietnam Nestlé expands support for education and active lifestyles in Vietnam

Nestlé Vietnam has launched a nutrition education scheme to encourage healthy lifestyles and support student development in primary schools.
Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

As Vietnam pursues its green growth agenda and sustainable development goals, Nestlé Vietnam is affirming its role in responsible business practices and fostering stronger connections within the business community.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tet 2026 campaign Cherish every moment Traditional Tet Nestlé Vietnam

