Nestlé Vietnam rolls out its 2026 Lunar New Year campaign

On January 6, Nestlé Vietnam launched its campaign under the theme 'Cau Gi Hon Phut Giay Nay Ben Nhau' (What More Could One Ask For Than This Moment Together), highlighting simple, shared experiences such as family meals and time spent at home. The campaign reflects the company’s continued focus on positioning its products within daily routines during the holiday period, as the Tet holiday increasingly shifts towards more personal and pared-back celebrations.

Commenting on the campaign, Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, said, "In our increasingly busy lives, Tet offers families a chance to pause and refocus on enduring values – connection and being fully present together. Through this year’s campaign, Nestlé aims to encourage people to slow down and appreciate meaningful, intimate moments with loved ones, and to be part of those reunion moments for Vietnamese families."

The company has rolled out a series of online and offline touchpoints aimed at encouraging people to value shared moments during Lunar New Year.

Central to the campaign is the 'Today’s Tet Calendar', which counts down to the holiday while prompting users to pause and reflect on the present. From January 7, consumers can send wishes to relatives and friends through the calendar at tet2026.giadinhnestle.com.vn.

The first 25,000 participants will receive a shopping voucher worth VND30,000 ($1.14). Consumers can also submit wishes at Nestlé’s physical points of sale, including supermarkets and grocery stores, where they will receive Nestlé products as Tet greetings.

Alongside its main activities, Nestlé Vietnam is working with Kenh14 and aFamily to run a photo contest titled 'Wishlist Ngay Luc Nay – Cau Gi Hon Phut Giay Nay Ben Nhau' (Wishlist Right Now – What More Could One Ask For Than This Moment Together). Running until January 31, the contest invites participants to share photos and short messages about their New Year wishlist on personal Facebook pages, with prizes including smartphones, headphones, shopping vouchers, and campaign merchandise.

Nestlé said the initiative is part of its broader effort to frame Lunar New Year as a time to appreciate everyday family moments. The company has maintained a strong presence during the holiday season for decades through brands such as MAGGI, MILO, NESCAFÉ, KITKAT, NESTEA, and La Vie, which are positioned to meet consumer demand during the festive period.

Through the campaign, Nestlé aims to reinforce the idea that the value of Tet lies in shared moments rather than grand gestures, while continuing its long-term engagement with Vietnamese consumers during the holiday period.

